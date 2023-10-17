Mariah Carey joins forces with twins Moroccan and Monroe for Christmas-themed news

The holiday season just got a touch more glamorous Mariah Carey teams up with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, for their first-ever joint fashion campaign.

The trio dazzles in The Children’s Place's new Holiday collection in the brand's video titled, An Iconic Holiday: Part 3.

Fans of Mariah will instantly recognize her classic, All I Want for Christmas is You, setting the mood for the festive advertisement.

The campaign tastefully showcases the Carey-Cannon family in spirited Mama Claus and Santa’s Helper graphic tees, and the brand's popular matching family pajamas.

A show-stopping moment is Mariah donning a custom-made dress that has inspired The Dress by Mariah Carey.

This limited-edition, red velour dress, designed by Mariah herself, flaunts a plaid oversized bow at the back. Priced at $149.99, it's exclusively available on childrensplace.com and beautifully complements the brand’s signature holiday plaid collection, worn by the twins.

Mariah, who has always had a soft spot for the festive season, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Holiday traditions hold a special place at the Carey household.

“From baking Christmas cookies to cozying up by the fireplace in matching Children’s Place pajamas, these moments are cherished," Mariah expressed.

She continued her admiration for the brand:"Having been a long-time fan of The Children’s Place, it's thrilling to see them dominate the children's apparel domain. Their holiday collection, especially, gets my wholehearted endorsement for family Christmas outfits!"

The collaboration follows shortly after Mariah delighted fans with a candid photo of her twins, who she shares with Nick Cannon, on Instagram.

The snapshot showed the superstar, casually dressed in a denim jacket and patterned scarf, with Monroe in a pink Nirvana sweatshirt and Moroccan sporting Mariah's merchandise with matching headphones.

Captioned “DemTWEENS taking over!!!!”, the post was met with a flurry of affectionate comments from her fanbase, emphasizing their admiration for the tight-knit family.

Life at the Carey household seems eventful and full of warmth. Recently, Mariah posted endearing pictures showcasing her twins and two new feline additions, Nacho & Rocky Jr.

The songstress cleverly incorporated lyrics from her song Can't Let Go to introduce these furry friends. The photo, featuring a vibrant family room backdrop, presented a playful and intimate side of Mariah's life, away from the spotlight.

But for those who might think the diva is slowing down, think again. Just a few weeks later, at 54, Mariah announced her upcoming Christmas tour, the "MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour". This revelation sent her fans into a frenzy of excitement, with many hailing her as the "queen of Christmas".