Mariah Carey reveals twins Moroccan and Monroe's 'expensive' taste in gifts as extra special Christmas season approaches

Mariah Carey's 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe know their mom is the Queen of Christmas, and when the holiday rolls around, they want to be treated like royalty too!

The "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer has officially "defrosted" for her time of year to shine, and her kids already have Christmas gift wish lists on their mind.

The doting mom shares her twins with ex Nick Cannon, who she was with from 2008 to 2016; he has since welcomed ten other children with five different women.

Ahead of her Christmas-themed concert tour Merry Christmas One and All! Mariah opened up to Entertainment Tonight about all things Christmas, of course, and gave cheeky insight into her twins' expensive taste when it comes to what's under the tree.

When asked if their Christmas wish list is "wild," the star confessed: "Last year it was wild… Everything is somehow technology driven, so it's not necessarily cheap…"

"Not that I want it to be cheap," she noted, before adding: "But like, you know, I like them to have a lot of presents to open and everything else, but then, they sort of don't care about the other ones."

© YouTube Mariah's twins love Christmas just as much as their famous mom

She hilariously confessed: "They live for the ones that are, you know, a little more on the expensive side."

In the lead up to getting to open all of their extravagant gifts come this December 25th, Moroccan and Monroe will be on the road with their mom from November 15 to December 17 as they join her on her Christmas tour.

Mariah agreed that her kids "love the camera," and gushed: "I'm proud of them, in general. They know so many things and they're like, on top of everything."

She continued: "They are gonna be coming around the country with me and doing their thing and I'm excited to watch them."

© Getty The singer will have her kids join her on stage for her tour

Plus, they are putting in the work, and during a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Mariah confessed: "I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me. I think she has it together more than me," even revealing that Monroe does have her mom's signature high-pitch, she just "has to play with it."

Mariah's Chritsmas tour starts in Highland, California, and makes its grand finale a week before Christmas on December 17th in New York City.

