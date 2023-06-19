Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn looks just like her mom in rare photo – fans react

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is now 16 years old, and while the young star's resemblance to her mom has always been clear to see, it only seems to be getting clearer with time. This was definitely the case on Sunday, when Dannielynn's father Larry Birkhead – who has been looking after Dannielynn ever since her mom's tragic death when she was just a baby – shared a photo of his daughter smiling alongside him at a concert.

Larry took to Instagram on Father's Day to celebrate their father daughter bond and shared two photos of him and Dannielynn together – one a flashback to the past, and the other a recent photo. "Having a great Father’s Day with Dannielynn at the @duranduran concert," the 50-year-old wrote. "I’ve been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby," he added, before continuing: "Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there!"

© Larry and Dannielynn on Instagram Larry's photo of him and Dannielynn at the Duran Duran concert

Fans were quick to react to the two photos. One wrote: "She's turning into a wonderful young lady. Mom must be so happy knowing she's in loving and safe hands." Meanwhile, another penned: "You have done an amazing job at being her daddy and momma. I have so much respect for you as you continue to honor her mom and keeping her memories alive."

© Getty Images Dannielynn has her mom's smile

Many were shocked at Dannielynn's growing resemblance to Anna Nicole, which has been visibly growing over the years as she has stepped out with her father for their annual public appearance at the Kentucky Derby, where her parents first met. "She looks so much like her mother the more she grows up," one fan said, while adding: "You are raising her so well!"

WATCH: Get a glimpse of Dannielynn's upbringing with her dad Larry

"She is beautiful like her mom!" another added while a third commented: "She's going to be as stunning as her Mama." Finally, many focused on complimenting the pair's music taste. "Great concert. Great choice. Happy Fathers Day," was one person's simple but loving reply to the proud dad's post.

© Larry and Dannielynn on Instagram Larry's other photo of him and Dannielynn listing to music when she was little

Both photos offer a rare glimpse into Dannielynn's life with her dad, especially since Larry deleted all of his and Dannielynn's past photos from their joint Instagram account in May this year following the release of Netflix documentary about Anna Nicole Smith's life, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me. The move appeared to be an attempt to protect the pair from increased interest in Anna following the release of the documentary, which Larry refused to let him or Dannielynn be a part of.

© Getty Images The documentary about Anna Nicole Smith's life was released in May 2023

Larry broke their Instagram pause June 1 when he took to the site again to share a candid insight into life with him and Dannielynn and to celebrate her successful graduation from 11th grade. "Nothing like trying to have a serious conversation with your kid and instead you get trolled with the worst pics of you ever taken on their cell phone," the proud father jokingly complained.

"I can’t be the only parent with this issue!" he continued but didn't seem too bothered as he said: "At any rate, onward and upward!... Now, on to Summer break and then 12th grade, and in the meantime, hopefully she can take some better pictures of me." The photographer by trade then added: "I think I am going to give her a photography class over the Summer."