Larry Birkhead on whether Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn has a modeling career in her future

The late Anna Nicole Smith's daughter with Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead, is all grown up, and already looking ahead at what she might want to do with her life, be it college, or modeling like her mom.

Dannielynn, 16, is currently a junior in high school, and though her mother – who passed away at age 39 in 2007 after an accidental overdose months after her birth – reached stratospheric levels of fame in her lifetime, the teenager has largely led a quiet life growing up in small Southern towns with her dad.

However, now her dad is grappling with the idea that she may soon decide to leave that quiet life, and opened up to People about what the future holds for her.

Speaking with the outlet, Larry, 50, admitted he is hesitant when it comes to his daughter's college prospects — particularly schools far from home. "It's one of those things that all parents go through. They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to," he said.

The Kentucky-born photographer explained: "It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college."

Whether he is ready for it or not though, Dannielynn is already starting to ponder what she might want to study and dedicate herself to — and it couldn't be further from acting or modeling.

© Getty Dannielynn looked beautiful attending this year's Kentucky Derby, which she does every year

"She's starting to show an interest in forensics," he revealed, adding: "She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch Dateline," before further joking: "So we're on the same page with that."

While it might make him nervous to see her already exploring different future career opportunities, it is something they have bonded over. He said: "It's an interesting thing. I actually took it when I was in college, so I was able to talk with her [about it] with a little bit of knowledge, but it's something that she's shown interest in, too."

© Getty Dannielynn was born September 2006, and her mom passed away in February of 2007

Dannielynn is also starting to explore her mom's legacy, and her closet! Much of the Guess? model's va-va-voom wardrobe isn't really her thing, Larry says. "'Dad, thanks, but no thanks. That's not my style,'" he explains. But they have saved everything nonetheless.

He explained: "Everything that she has of her mom's is all cataloged in storage with pictures of every event that she wore it to. So if she appreciates it one day, she can. If she wants to give it to her kids, she can."

© Instagram Dannielynn's top at a recent Kentucky event featured photos of her mom

While Dannielynn and Anna Nicole's style may be different for now, Larry does notice their similarities more than anything, and noted she is "generous like her mom."

He further joked: "And at the same time, she's a picky eater like her mom. Oh, my gosh!" adding: "Her mom was a sauce, a condiment freak. She would just extra, extra, extra, extra everything and load it down. And that's how Dannielynn is."

