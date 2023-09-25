Anna Nicole Smith's teenage daughter is taking after famous mom in this surprising way

The late Playboy model passed away when daughter Dannielynn was just a baby

Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me daughter, Dannielynn Birkead, is growing up fast, and is enjoying her last year at home with dad Larry before heading off to college.

The 17-year-old tends to keep out of the spotlight, but has occasionally appeared in photos posted on social media by her proud dad on special occasions such as birthdays.

What's more, Larry previously opened up about his daughter and her personality during a chat with People, and revealed that there are many similarities between Dannielynn and Anna, including some surprising things they both have in common, despite the teen never getting to know her mom.

VIDEO: Larry Birkhead opens up about raising his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn

The proud dad said that both his daughter and the late Playboy model are incredible picky eaters! "And at the same time, she's a picky eater like her mom. Oh, my gosh!" he said.

"She eats no meat at all. One time in her life, she's eaten meat. She does not eat meat at all, but she's not a gigantic vegetable fan, either."

© Larry and Dannielynn on Instagram Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn is taking after her famous mom

The doting dad continued: ""It's been a struggle ever since she was little. She's a big pasta eater, loves pizza, and things, and we add vitamins and different things to get her well-rounded.

"She gets a lot of sauce on her pizza. Her mom was a sauce, a condiment freak. She would just extra, extra, extra, extra everything and load it down. And that's how Dannielynn is."

© Getty Images Dannielynn tragically never got to know her mom

As well as their eating habits, Dannielynn is also just like her mom when it comes to showing kindness too, adding "she's generous like her mom".

Dannielynn turned 17 at the beginning of September and as with tradition, Larry posted on Instagram to mark his daughter's special day.

© Instagram Dannielynn's top at the Kentucky Derby in May featured photos of her mom

In a touching post featuring a montage of photos of Dannielynn throughout the years, Larry penned: "Happy 17th Birthday Dannielynn! I am so proud of you in each and every way. Wishing you the best day ever! You are funny, crazy smart, pretty, and just about everything I could ever imagine.

“Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am. Happy Birthday! Love Dad." Lightening the mood, he humorously added: "By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever. I said yes, but I didn’t have the heart to tell you there aren’t any basements in Florida #HappyBirthday."

Anna Nicole Smith with her beloved children Daniel and Dannielynn - who was named after her late brother

The pair tend to stay away from public events but every year attend the annual Kentucky Derby Gala. This is a special event for both Larry and Dannielynn as it was where Larry met the late model back in 2003, and they began dating a year later.

The proud father previously said that attending the yearly horse racing event was like a "growth chart" for his daughter.

© Michael Loccisano Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn has been attending the Kentucky Derby since she was a little girl

This year at the 149th gala in May, Dannielynn paid tribute to her mom by wearing a Guess top adorned with black and white images of her late mother, while Larry sported a tie matching his daughter's outfit.

Reminiscing about the past, Larry shared on Instagram about the same event: "Tonight is the 20th anniversary where I met Dannielynn’s Mom at the same event..."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.