Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn barely recognizable in new photo - but dad Larry Birkhead's parenting is praised

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is growing up fast, and at 17-years-old she's discovering her likes and dislikes - with some strong opinions to match!

The teenager's doting dad, Larry Birkhead, gave an incredible insight into his daughter's life as he shared a rare Instagram update online.

Larry shared a sweet story about his quest to find Dannielynn the perfect Halloween costume for their annual trick or treating session.

VIDEO: Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me daughter looks nearly unrecognizable!

He revealed that the teen wanted to go as Oni Sister from her favorite show, Avatoro Sentai Donbrothers, and it's safe to say the finished results were incredible - with Dannielynn looking almost unrecognizable in her dad's new photo montage.

Larry explained in a lengthy caption just how much work went into finding his daughter the outfit she wanted for Halloween, admitting he didn't quite realise how niche the costume request was!

© Larry and Dannielynn on Instagram Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn is growing up fast

He wrote: "Dannielynn came to me a few weeks ago and said she wanted to be “Oni Sister” for Halloween. She is a character from one of her favorite shows, 'Avatoro Sentai Donbrothers'.

"I believe I brushed it off and said, 'Sure, we have plenty of time for that.' Fast forward to me finding out they don’t sell the costumes in stores….

Anna Nicole Smith tragically passed away when Dannielynn was a baby

"So, I had to make it from scratch based on a 3D model. It is the first time I attempted that before, but I figure we are approaching the end of the trick-or-treat phase (or maybe not) so I told her I would try my best. Hours and hours later, I think we got a decent version of her favorite character, that she has reminded me numerous times is 'not a Power Ranger!'

"We ran out of time, so I had to leave some things unfinished, so I just went as a 'tired Dad.'

Dannielynn is incredibly close to doting dad Larry Birkhead

"I think I nailed that costume a little better than I did hers. Dannielynn then went off to fill up a pillowcase of candy trick-or-treating with a friend.

"Glad to make her smile, but next time I will check online to make sure what she wants is available! Happy Halloween."

© Instagram Dannielynn and Larry keep Anna Nicole Smith's memory alive

Larry was praised for his dedicated parenting and efforts in the comments section, with one fan writing: "You're a good dad Larry," while another wrote: "Now THIS is impressive! Not only are you a great daddy, but also incredibly talented." A third wrote: "Tired dad, you are awesome.....I love the costume, though I gotta admit I thought new yellow ranger. Hope she had a great night."

While Larry keeps Dannielynn out of the spotlight as much as possible, he occasionally shares updates on her life on social media and in the rare interview.

© Stephen J. Cohen Dannilynn and Larry's most recent outing was to the Kentucky Derby

He also takes his only child to the annual Kentucky Derby in honor of Anna Nicole, as it was the very place that the pair met. Dannielynn was just a baby when Anna Nicole tragically passed away, but her father has made sure that her memory lives on in their daughter.

Talking to People, he said: "Everything that she has of her mom's is all cataloged in storage with pictures of every event that she wore it to. So if she appreciates it one day, she can. If she wants to give it to her kids, she can."

