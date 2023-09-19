Gemma Atkinson leaves fans overjoyed as baby Thiago meets 'future dance partner' Lyra in Strictly reunion

Strictly babies unite! Gemma Atkinson melted hearts on Tuesday as the mum-of-two reunited with her former dance partner, Aljaz Skorjanec, and their baby children were able to meet each other for the first time.

Gemma welcomed son Thiago in July with fiance Gorka Marquez, while Aljaz and wife Janette Manrara welcomed their baby daughter, Lyra, later on in the same month. Gemma shared a beautiful series of snaps from Pot Kettle Black, a brunch restaurant in Manchester, with Thiago and Lyra interacting, alongside Aljaz, Janette and another friend who had joined them for their meal.

Thiago and Lyra looked at each other as their parents doted on them, before Thiago had a small nap in his pram, while Aljaz cradled Lyra, who was wearing a pretty pink bow.

In her caption, Gemma said: "When Thiago met Lyra… Future dance partners of which all their skill set in dance, will be from me," finishing the post off with a laughing face emoji.

Fans loved the heart-warming moment, though Gorka, who is currently busy with training for the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing commented: "Wish I was there," alongside a tearful face emoji.

One follower enthused: "This is just the cutest. Future little dancers," while a second added: "Little dancer friends in the making for sure," and a third noted: "Omg the get together we have been waiting for, gorgeous."

While Gorka is currently missing moments, Janette will soon have some extended time away from her daughter as she has pledged to be back for Strictly: It Takes Two alongside new co-host Fleur East.

"Aljaz is going to step in and do daddy daycare and if he can't I will take the baby to work with me," Janette exclusively told HELLO! in an interview. "I've changed nappies before," added Aljaz, who has two young nieces in Slovenia.

Janette, worked throughout her pregnancy and shared her hopes that she can inspire women who want to do the same not to feel limited. "I was always quite nervous about falling pregnant because you hear about the tough times some women experience, so I think it's important to also share good stories about pregnancy," she explained.

"Sometimes pregnancies do go really well and you can carry on with your life. It's ok to be a working woman feeling empowered by your pregnancy because it can be a really positive experience as well."

And in a separate interview with HELLO!, Aljaz hinted that the couple could follow in Gemma and Gorka's footsteps and welcome a second addition to their family.

"I'm really looking forward to the future and already thinking about our second child," he beamed. "Janette is still recovering, but I’m planning to keep the bottles, just in case."