Gemma Atkinson's Barbiecore Christmas home transformation may surprise you

Gemma Atkinson has revealed her surprising Christmas decorations in a new video taken at her modern Manchester home with her fiance Gorka Marquez and their kids Mia and Thiago.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was relaxing in her living room with her two dogs after giving her home a festive makeover. She had put up a fake tree with frost-covered pine needles adorned with pink, white and silver decorations that would make Barbie proud. Soft toys sat at the base of the tree while a grey Santa toy held a mini sack of presents nearby. Take a look in the video below...

"Tree is done, we're all whacked out, Thiago's snoring, Mia's playing. We did it!" she told the camera as she reflected on her hard work.

In the background, a dark wooden side table had been topped with fairy lights while a giant silver statue sat on the floor to the right-hand side.

Upon closer inspection, it appears to be a silver gnome which traditionally sits in the garden. However, the frosty temperatures and thick snow in Gemma's garden could have been why the star chose to keep her decorations inside.

This will mark the first year that Gemma and Gorka are celebrating the festive season as a family of four after welcoming their baby son in July.

"This time was so much more relaxed. It was a wonderful experience. It just so happened that the same surgeon who delivered Mia was on shift, so she delivered Thiago as well," she told HELLO! of her unplanned C-section.

Discussing her Christmas plans, which normally include spending time with her family in the UK and Gorka's family in Spain, she told My Baba: "We have a tradition where every year I have to cut the Christmas pudding. I’ve done this since I was about four years old, I used to do it with my grandma.

"I don’t actually like Christmas pudding – my mum has to get a Vienetta chocolate ice cream for me! – but I still have to light it and I have to cut it. We’ve actually got pictures of me from aged 3 or 4 onwards holding a knife with a family member panicking holding it as well."

While Christmas pudding may be off the menu, one food that Gemma will be enjoying is some chocolate.

"For me it's really important to take a break, even if that means just sitting on the couch eating chocolate over Christmas, it's fine. I just think quality time with your family is a must and I don't think there's a better time to do it than at Christmas really.

"Even if it's cold and snowy everyone seems to be in a good mood and Christmas is definitely my favourite time of the year," she explained to Women's Health.

