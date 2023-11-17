Gemma Atkinson causes a stir with new video of daughter Mia

Thursday saw Gemma Atkinson celebrate her 39th birthday, marking the occasion by posting a series of photos of her with her partner, Gorka Marquez, and their two children, Mia and Thiago.

The adorable family snaps show the foursome crowd around Gemma's birthday cake, and while Gorka plants a kiss on Gemma's cheek, little Mia steals the show, prompting a flurry of comments.

In the first of the photos, Mia eyes up Gemma's cake with her finger in her mouth staring wistfully at the bake. "Mia eyeing up that cake in the first picture had me howling with laughter," one fan wrote, with another adding: "Find someone who looks at you the way Mia looks at that cake..."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez celebrated her birthday at home

A third joked: "Mia’s eyes, girl after my own heart!" referring to the four-year-old's wide eyed gaze as she looks at the cake. Watch the adorable clip below…

Alongside the carousel of photos, Gemma celebrated her new year, writing: "39! So far so good. Thank you for all the lovely Birthday messages. I’ve had a lovely day with my family. Feeling very loved and excited for my chapter 39."

Gorka marked his partner's birthday on Instagram too, posting an emotional dedication to his partner, who he met while she was starring in Strictly in 2017.

"39 years in this planet and the last six I was lucky to be by your side, full of laughs and the best memories… Thanks for being the best mummy and fiancée and thank you for everything you do for us! And for always make us laugh out loud. We love you mummy."

The couple welcomed their second baby, Thiago, in July 2023, sharing the lovely news with their legions of loyal followers who were with Gemma every step of the way during her pregnancy.

Announcing his arrival, Gemma wrote: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

She added: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Gemma, Mia and Thiago having a lovely time

Gorka was eliminated from Strictly early in the process this year, with he and his partner Nikita Kanda leaving the show in week two. This was likely bittersweet for the dancer, who was able to return to his young son and wife, but missed out on appearing in the show.

