Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin surprised his fans on 1 December when he accepted a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his fiancée Brenda Song and their two young children present.

It’s the first time we’ve seen the couple’s two sons, Dakota, aged two, and their youngest son whose name is still unknown.

The My Girl star’s eldest son Dakota is actually named after one of Macaulay’s family members, and the story is so heartbreaking.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Macaulay Culkin, his fiance Brenda Song and their children stand near his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Macaulay is one of seven children, with siblings Shane, Dakota, Kieran, Quinn, Christian and Rory. Tragically, his sister Daokta Culkin died aged 29 in 2008 when she was hit by a car when crossing the street in California. Macaulay’s son is named after her.

At the time, the LAPD issued a statement regarding Dakota’s accident: “She was taken to UCLA hospital with massive head trauma and passed away on Dec. 10th at 12:45 PM.

“The driver stopped, rendered aid, and identified himself as required by law. Detectives have determined that the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, so no crime was committed.”

© Amy Sussman Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and Dakota Song Culkin

Macaulay spoke to Esquire magazine in 2020 and opened up about his last phone call with Dakota the night before her accident.

“She had a roommate at the time. She said, ‘We just watched Party Monster, and we wanted to compliment you.’ She said, ‘I want you to stay focused and enthused.’ I was like, ‘Thanks. You too. Go to sleep.’ And then she went out to go get some Gatorade and cigarettes, and she got hit by a car.”

© Sky Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone

People reported that Dakota’s friend Andrea Poe revealed how she had moved to LA to pursue a career in film production.

"She was very low-key [about her name], but at the same time proud of her siblings," Poe told People. "She was very close to Macaulay. They would talk frequently on the phone or go out to eat."

Macaulay’s son Dakota was born in April 2021, and named Dakota Song Culkin, after his late sister. "We're overjoyed," Culkin and Song said in a brief statement about the arrival of their newborn.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Macaulay Culkin's youngest son

At his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the dad-of-two paid tribute to his wife, telling the crowd: "I'd like to thank Brenda. You're absolutely everything.

"You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family and after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favourite people.”

The doting father took to his Instagram page after the ceremony, and wrote: “Thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for the star. My kid can’t stop playing with it. It was such a special day to spend with my friends and family.”