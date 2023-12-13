Elton John’s sons Zachary and Elijah look so grown up in endearing family photo

Sir Elton John took his sons Zachary, 12, and Elijah, ten, to watch his beloved Watford FC play Ipswich Town on Tuesday, and the boys are really taking after their star dad.

A rare photo shows the family enjoying the match at Vicarage Road on 12 December, with young Zachary and Elijah sitting next to Elton, 76, in the exclusive directors’ box alongside singer Ed Sheeran.

© Getty Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran watch the football alongside Elton's sons

Elton is a huge fan of Watford as the club’s Honorary Life President, and it seems his children are following in his footsteps as they donned the team’s scarves with their coats and winter jumpers. The boys are looking so grown up too!

Unfortunately, Watford lost 1-2 to Ipswich Town so it wasn’t quite the celebration they would have hoped for; nevertheless, it looked like a fun family outing.

A couple of days prior. Elton shared the cutest video of his pet Labrador, Jacob, with his Instagram followers, and it looks like the family are really getting into the Christmas spirit.

Cute Jacob had a little Santa on his back, with Elton posting: “We’re all stepping into Christmas in our house!”

Elton and his husband David Furnish welcomed two more pets into their clan back in July - French bulldogs Regine and Nicole.

At the time, David wrote a caption which read: "Here we grow again. Meet the two newest additions to the Furnish-John family - Regine and Nicole."

We haven’t seen the couple’s sons since the duo shared an incredible video of the pair earlier in the year, taken at the Rocket Man star’s final concert of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

David shared a wholesome behind-the-scenes video of the family trio waving at the music legend as he concluded his performance.

He gushed: "And off he goes… One final trip down the Yellow Brick Road. 330 shows under his belt. Finally off the road and into the sunset. So excited for the next chapter together. We love you Daddy."

WATCH: Elton John’s sons sing along at Glastonbury

Elton and David tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John via a surrogate in December 2010.

The couple opted for surrogacy in accordance with the Center for Surrogate Parenting in Encino, California, and three years later, the couple used the same surrogate to welcome their second son, Elijah.

Shortly after welcoming their second son, Sir Elton shared a statement which read: "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable."