Katie Holmes' rare mother-daughter selfie shows uncanny resemblance between the two

Katie Holmes enjoyed some very special family time on Thursday when she was reunited with her lookalike mom for a precious mother-daughter day out.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 44, was beaming in a snapshot alongside a smiling Kathleen and fans loved the insight when she posted it on Instagram.

The duo had taken a trip to the ballet and Katie captioned the photo: "We had such a wonderful night celebrating @abtofficial. Thank you @mcarfrae and @jwattiker for our annual night at the ballet. I love you mom."

Despite Katie rocking dark locks and Kathleen wowing with her naturally grey tresses, the resemblance between the two was undeniable.

Katie is incredibly close to her mom and on Mother's Day, she shared a sweet tribute alongside a glamorous image of Kathleen. "Happy Mother's Day!!!!!! I am so grateful to my mom for all of her love, support, inspiration, patience, generosity and kindness. And for letting me borrow from her closet, giving me all the handmade quilts she's created, and so generously making me laugh throughout the years. I love you mom."

Her followers were quick to react to the image, with one responding: "It looks like you're going to know what you will look like in a few years from now meaning, beautiful." A second said: "Your mom is a real looker like U! Wow, sweet!"

A third added: "Great genes. What a beautiful mom. Happy Mother's Day Katie!"

A fourth wrote: "How proud Kathleen will be to be the mother of Katie Holmes. She is a very beautiful woman, it is normal for her daughter to be so gorgeous!"

Katie is also a mom herself and has a 17-year-old daughter, Suri, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

She's managed to shield her from the spotlight despite her parents' fame and Katie spoke about the importance of this in a recent interview.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," she told Glamour, adding: "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

In a March interview with Variety, Katie shared that Suri had watched her hit teen drama Dawson's Creek and that they both had a "good laugh about it" during the pandemic.

She said: "She has seen Dawson's Creek, and I think it's probably weird since she's a teenager. I'm not like, 'You need to watch Mommy's work.' But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it. It's wild to have a daughter who's almost the same age as I was when I began all this."