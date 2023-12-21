Mrs Hinch discusses 'hard days' amid son Ronnie's autism diagnosis

Mrs Hinch opened up about her and her four-year-old son Ronnie's autism diagnosis, calling him "my absolute inspiration in life."

The cleaning influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, took to Instagram to share a Christmas photo of the mother-son duo sitting on the stairs of their immaculate home. Wearing matching cream jumpers, they giggled with one another surrounded by festive garlands snaking up the banisters.

But despite their seemingly happy expressions, Mrs Hinch revealed their reality includes some "hard days."

"Autism [heart]. A question I am asked daily. Mrs Hinch, is Ronnie autistic? Yes, our wonderful Ronnie is autistic. In fact, I am too. Both Ron and I have had confirmation for a while now. We decided as a family to take our time to process, to learn, to grow and to find our way together before we shared," she explained in the caption.

"So that’s exactly what we did and are continuing to do each day. We have hard days but we also have lots of magical days. And if only everyone accepted and understood autism, the world really would be a much better place. Ronnie, thank you for being ours, for being so precious and simply incredible.

"Because of you everything finally made sense to me after 33 years. You are my absolute inspiration in life. I love you Ron… Mummy is right here with you, in this together, forever xxx," the doting mother continued.

Sophie's husband Jamie, known as Mr Hinch, was among many of her followers to share heartfelt words in the comments section. "So unbelievably proud," he wrote, while her close friend Stacey Solomon remarked: "Love you both."

The candid post comes after Mrs Hinch gave fans an emotional update on her son Ronnie during an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

She recalled how Ronnie had a speech delay growing up, and she "wasn't prepared" for her two-year-old son Lennie's quick speech development.

"My first, Ron, had speech delay, so we went through a lot of speech therapy and still go.

“I wasn’t prepared for that, but when I had Len, I didn’t know any different. So when Len started saying these words that I’d literally waited years to hear from Ron and I was hearing them, I was like – I couldn’t believe it.

“I was thinking, ‘How beautiful.’ But, at the end of the day, it makes no difference. Their own time is the perfect time. Ron spoke when he wanted to speak, he was just taking it all in," she said, before reassuring other parents going through the same thing.

Mrs Hinch found out about Ronnie's speech delay during a routine health visit. "You sit there and your heart just crumbles for them because you just think, ‘Have I let you down?’ I don’t understand.

"And then as a mother, you’re sitting there thinking, 'OK, maybe he can’t say that but you should see how he can stack his cups and how he does things – his fine motor skills are another level.'

"I just had this huge emotion of thinking, ‘There’s crosses, but where are his ticks?’ because I know what he can do."

