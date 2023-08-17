Mrs Hinch is a real-life princess in giant wedding dress and rapunzel hair in rare photo

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, shares almost every corner of her home with her followers, but she prefers to keep her relationship with her husband Jamie largely under wraps.

The cleaning influencer shared a very rare wedding photo to celebrate their fifth anniversary which showed the newlyweds candidly walking in grand landscaped gardens. Dressed in a grey waistcoat and blue suit, Jamie gazed lovingly at his wife who held his hand and her white bridal bouquet.

Sophie looked beautiful in her princess-style wedding dress from Madam Burco, which featured a strapless neckline, a sparkly bodice with a drop waist and a full tulle skirt. With her honey-blonde hair twisted into large curls and pinned into an elegant half updo, the star looked every inch the blushing bride.

She admitted that hours earlier, she was suffering from "sudden sadness" at the thought of getting married, despite describing it as "the best decision I have ever made."

In the caption, Sophie wrote: "5 years ago today, at this exact time in the morning, I was sat outside the bridal cottage, in the garden, with a Cup of tea (mum told me I needed to drink something). But I was hit with a wave of sudden sadness. Yep that’s right I was crying thinking to myself that in a few short hours, my Dad will “give me away”, that I would no longer share the same surname as my parents, that I was about to become a lifelong partner.

"Am I enough? What if Jamie doesn’t want me in 5 years time and he drives off into the distance leaving me at home with my cloths and baskets. Seriously when I look back my thoughts that morning went bloomin crazy and that was all for nothing because marrying this man is by far the best decision I have ever made in life."

She continued her gushing tribute: "I love him more now than I ever have before and he supports me emotionally like no one else can. Happy anniversary Jamie, Thank you for being by my side, for being so kind, patient and not driving off into the distance. Now it’s time for marriage ‘chapter 6’, let’s see what this one has in store for us, I love you so much xxx."

Her wedding photographer recalled her nerves, explaining in the comments: "I remember just how anxious you [were] that morning - no one could help, yet the moment you saw Jamie, you morphed into the happiest girl in the world, it was clear to me at that very moment what perfect soul mates you both are x happy anniversary x."

Sophie previously shared an unseen photo of her wedding dress fitting while filling up her photo albums at home, writing: "The day I said 'Yes to the dress!'" It showed Sophie's long blonde hair cascading down her back as she looked over her shoulder at the lace-up back of the corset top.

The couple met when they both worked together in sales for a central London job-search company before Sophie left to become a hairdresser. They tied the knot in August 2018 at Gosfield Hall, a former royal residence located in the heart of rural Essex.

Sophie and Jamie are now proud parents to sons Ronnie and Lennie.

