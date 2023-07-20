Travis Barker's unique baby name idea gets shut down by daughter Alabama Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are excitedly counting down the days until their first child's arrival later this year.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, and The Kardashians star, 44, shared their pregnancy news at one of his shows last month, and shortly after they revealed that they are having a baby boy – but Travis' idea for his name has been quickly shut down by his daughter, Alabama Barker.

During a recent appearance on Complex's GOAT Talk, Travis told his daughter what his ideal moniker would be for his son, but soon agreed with Alabama when she said it was a "bad" idea.

"I like Rocky 13," he admitted, before the 17-year-old quickly interjected, saying: "That's so bad," adding that even her dad "knows it's bad".

Travis did agree with Alabama that Rocky 13 is a "bad" name but said it "just keeps going through my head" before explaining why it appeals to him. "Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time," he said.

"So, you're gonna name your kid Rocky 13?" replied Alabama, to which Travis answered: "Possibly".

It doesn't look like Travis will get his wish though as it was only a few weeks ago that he hinted that he and Kourtney have already picked out a name, so it's unlikely he would have revealed it ahead of the baby's birth.

When Kourtney took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself and her baby bump, eagle-eyed fans noticed Travis' telling comment. "I already know his name," he wrote with a winking emoji face, sparking a mass reaction from fans who urged him to tell them what it was.

Many tried to guess what moniker they'd chosen with one suggesting: "Dash Barker," making a reference to Kourtney's son, Mason's middle name. Another said: "Kravis Drummer Barker," while a third added: "Blink."

Judging by the names the couple has given their respective children, it may not be a stretch to assume that their baby boy will follow suit with a unique moniker.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick; Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 11, and Reign Aston, eight. Travis, meanwhile, shares Alabama and son Landon, 19, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also has a stepdaughter Atiana, 24, whose birth father is boxer Oscar de la Hoya.

The couple has been delighting fans with their pregnancy updates after their epic announcement at a Blink-182 show last month. In iconic fashion, Kourtney stood in the crowds while holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant!"

The touching moment wasn't completely Kourtney's idea though as it appeared to be a nod to the band's music video for their 1999 hit song, All The Small Things, which features a bikini-clad fan waving a sign with the same message.

Their gender reveal also had a musical nod. The couple sat behind a drum kit surrounded by a small crowd while Travis performed a drum roll. After a final cymbal crash, blue confetti and streamers shot out – revealing the lovebirds are expecting a boy to add to their blended family.