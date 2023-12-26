Vanessa Bryant is joined by daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri in stunning family photos - and they look so grown up!

Vanessa Bryant recently delighted her followers with charming Christmas family photos featuring her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. The festive-themed images showcased the family in matching red dresses, celebrating the holiday season with joy and elegance.

In the photos, the 41-year-old philanthropist and the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who is also known for celebrating her eldest daughter Natalia's achievements, including her film directorial debut and her runway debut for Versace earlier this year, radiated happiness. She was seen seated on a couch next to Capri, four years old, and Natalia, 20. Bianka, seven, posed adorably in front of the sofa.

Natalia's fashion sense shone through in her long-sleeved minidress, while Vanessa opted for an outfit with feathery details on the hem and arm cuffs, complementing it with red platform heels. Her hairstyle, with dark locks flowing in light curls, added to her graceful appearance.

Vanessa's Instagram post, captioned "Happy Holidays," with a red heart and Christmas tree emoji, received a flood of warm wishes from fans and celebrities. TV personality Lala Anthony commented, "Merry Christmas!! Love You All so much." David Beckham and Heather Dubrow also joined in, sending their love and holiday wishes.

© Instagram Vanessa with her three stunning daughters

The holiday spirit continued in additional posts where Vanessa and Capri were seen dancing amidst large nutcrackers. Vanessa also shared photos from a recent New York City getaway with her daughters, including a visit to the iconic Rockefeller Center. Here, they posed in front of the beautifully lit Christmas tree, with Vanessa wearing a cozy dark green puffer coat and holding Capri in her arms. The close-up shots of the family in front of the tree captured their excitement and joy.

Vanessa's Instagram carousel included various moments from their NYC trip, such as selfies with Natalia at Rockefeller Center and views of the ice skating rink. They also visited Radio City for a special holiday performance, with Vanessa sharing a glimpse of this experience.

© Instagram Vanessa with her daughters at the Rockfeller Center

During their time in New York, Vanessa dressed stylishly for the winter weather, wearing dark pants, a tan shawl, and knee-high heeled boots. An adorable picture of her dining with Bianka highlighted their delightful mother-daughter time. The trip also included a meeting with Lala Anthony, where the two friends captured their reunion in a selfie.

On Christmas Day, Vanessa posted photos of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles before a Lakers game against the Boston Celtics. Here, she revealed shirts with "That's Mamba" printed on them, featuring Kobe Bryant's sheath logo, as a tribute to her late husband.

© Instagram Vanessa enjoys pizza with her daughter

As the fourth anniversary of Kobe and daughter Gianna's tragic deaths approaches, Vanessa shared her thoughts on coping with the unimaginable pain. In a heartfelt revelation to People in 2021, she said, "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward."

She emphasized the importance of moving forward for her daughters' sake, stating, "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

© Instagram Vanessa takes her daughters ice skating

She also spoke about how Kobe and Gigi continue to inspire her. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."

In addition to the holiday festivities, Vanessa had another reason to celebrate. Earlier this month, Natalia, a college student at USC, made her film directorial debut. Vanessa expressed her pride in a caption, stating, "You've balanced school, friends, family, your sorority, your internship, your modeling jobs, runway debut, and film responsibilities & projects!" She added, "I cannot express how proud we are of you. We love you so much. Proud mom, dad and sisters for sure!"

