Shirlie Kemp reveals strict home rules for Roman and Harleymoon

Wednesday's Loose Woman saw mother-daughter duo Shirlie and Harleymoon Kemp appear on the show – but it was an episode with a difference!

The Twixmas episode saw the panellists, including Frankie Bridge and Coleen Nolan, wearing their pyjamas as they welcomed Shirlie Kemp and her daughter Harleymoon to the stage.

Dismayed by Shirlie's chic black blazer and Harleymoon's stylish black and gold jumper, Coleen queried why they weren't in their loungewear, with Shirlie revealing she's not one for pyjamas.

"I never wear pyjamas during the Christmas holidays, I always think velvet is more of a Christmas thing," Shirlie commented, though Harleymoon chipped in that she and Roman would be glad to stay in their PJs.

"Me and Roman are slobs," she admitted, before relatably adding: "It's a thing that happens to you when you go back to your parents' house, you just act like a child."

While Harleymoon might be taking it easy for the next few weeks, she's certainly had a busy year, even writing songs for her parents.

Clearly in awe of her parents' relationship, the 34-year-old said of Martin and Shirlie: "They're just the cutest couple, they're really really cute," before adding that they have vastly different parenting styles. Watch the clip below to see what she has to say about them…

Tough as Shirlie may be, she and Martin are both clearly very loving parents to their children, with Roman sharing insights into their family dynamic with HELLO!.

Of their tight-knit relationship, Roman said: "I genuinely feel like I've won the lottery with my family. We constantly talk to each other, on the phone, every day. It's constant.

"The nice thing about my family is there is no ability to wear a mask when we're together. There's no judgement there, just love and support and help if you need it," he told HELLO!.

"I'm so lucky that that is my family, I'm so lucky that I never have to be anything but myself with my mum, dad and sister. We need to break away from this idea that you go to work as one person and come home as a different person to live a life that nobody knows about. The reason why I enjoy family life and time with friends and loved ones is because you take that mask off. I am just me."

We love that the whole family is so close, and hope Shirlie allowed her kids a little relaxation this Christmas!

