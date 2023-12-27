Christina Hall's daughter's grown up appearance highlighted in poolside photo with mom

Christina Hall opened up her Christmas photo album for fans on Wednesday when she delivered a series of sweet snapshots from her family celebration.

The Flip or Flop alum was inundated with comments from fans after posting images on Instagram that featured her three children, Taylor, 13, Brayden, eight, and Hudson, four.

Her daughter Taylor looked so grown up standing almost as tall as her famous mom. They posed with various family members by the spectacular pool of Christina's Orange County home.

Fans were blown away by how much the teen looks like Christina and commented: "She's your double," and, "Taylor is so tall," while many remarked on their matching long, blonde locks and identical smiles.

Christina captioned the post: "Christmas Eve for the books. Family, friends and the best food evvverrr. Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night."

She was joined by her husband, Josh Hall, and a large group of their loved-ones. While the couple don't have any children together, Christina shares her two older children with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and her youngest with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

They have opened up about whether they'd start a family together on several occasions, but insist they're happy with the blended family they already have. "Nope, that door is closed!" she told US Weekly when asked about baby number four. "We talked about that when we met."

She explained: "We're just too busy, and I don't feel like that's fair. When we don't have the kids, we have time to ourselves, and that's something that makes our relationship strong."

© Christina Hall Christina celebrated daughter Taylor's 13th birthday earlier this year

Christina and Josh live with the three kids in California, but they also spend a lot of their time in their vacation home in Tennessee, where they run their home flipping business.

Josh has embraced his role as a stepdad since marrying Christina in 2022, although it does have challenges.

© Instagram Taylor's dad is Tarek El Moussa

"There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he admitted, adding: "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

Still, he noted: "But I think it's very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

© Instagram Christina with Josh and her two sons

Josh also added that Christina is the one who always says "yes" while he's the no monster. "Christina is the one who says, 'Whatever you want,'" he told ET, adding: "I haven't been around these kids their whole lives, but in the time I have been they already know, 'If Josh says no, go ask Mom.'"

