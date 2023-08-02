Jenna Bush Hager's daughters leave Hoda Kotb in disbelief after appearance in family video

Jenna Bush Hager shared a video of her sweet reunion with her daughter, Mila, live on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday – but the 10-year-old's appearance left her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, almost lost for words.

The 41-year-old was excitedly discussing her weekend with Hoda, 58, and revealed that she had traveled to Texas to pick Mila up from summer camp alongside her youngest daughter, Poppy, seven, and showed the moment the three of them were reunited.

In the video, Mila sweetly jumped into her mom's arms for a cuddle before turning her attention to her younger sister and embracing her – but it was that moment that left Hoda in disbelief. Hoda appeared to be shocked that Mila and Poppy are almost the same height despite their age difference and expressed her surprise to Jenna while stumbling to get her words out. See her reaction in the video below.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb almost speechless over Jenna Bush Hager's daughters' appearance

Jenna has three kids with her husband Henry Hager, who she met in 2004 when he was working for her dad, George W. Bush's re-election campaign, and married in 2008. Mila is the eldest, followed by Poppy, who will be eight next month, and son Hal, three.

The family of five recently parted ways with their four-bedroom, four-bathroom Tribeca home to relocate to Connecticut. They were the first ever people to live in the modern unit and they acquired it in 2015 for $4.58 million.

© Twitter/TodaywithHoda&Jenna Jenna's daughters are almost the same height despite their two-year age gap

Jenna has shared glimpses inside their new abode on social media and it looks as grand as you would expect. The kitchen has modern white walls with a large floor-to-ceiling cabinet of crockery and a large marble island in the middle. The family's dining room has a distinct monochrome theme with a bold striped rug and beautiful floral wallpaper. The space is further elevated with a giant chandelier hanging over a walnut-hued table.

© Twitter/TodaywithHoda&Jenna Jenna Bush Hager's daughters share a close bond

The lounge features a glass coffee table, funky velour furniture, and a large cream rug. The luxurious table has been decorated with a stack of books and a large four-wick candle.

Jenna's new home is a far cry from where she lived for a lot of her childhood – the White House. As mentioned, Jenna's father is former US President, George W. Bush, so she lived in the property during his eight-year presidential term, from 2000 to 2008.

© Instagram Jenna's daughters look so alike

She previously shared her favorite memories of her time there in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, along with her twin sister Barbara.

"One thing that's really beautiful about the White House, many of the people who work there are life-long employees. So, when Barbara and I first walked into the White House when we were seven years old, we met an incredible woman named Nancy who took us down to the flower shop, where all the flower arrangements are made," she explained.

© Instagram Jenna also shares son, Hal, with husband Henry

"At that age, we wanted to be crafters and she took us down and we made bouquets for our grandparents' bedside. And years later, Nancy did the flowers for my wedding. So, I think that really speaks to this incredible relationship that we made with the people who worked there."