Paris Hilton details her struggles as a working mom of two kids

Paris Hilton has opened up about the challenges and joys of being a working mother following the arrival of her son Phoenix and daughter London in 2023.

The iconic socialite and reality TV star, 42, who welcomed her children with her husband Carter Reum through surrogacy, shared her experiences in an interview with CNN, highlighting the complexities of balancing a bustling career with motherhood.

Reflecting on the adjustments she's had to make, Paris said: "The one thing is being a working mom and balancing it all. I have a crazy schedule, so I am learning to say no and trying to spend as much time as possible with my little ones."

She expressed her elation at the arrival of London in November, describing her as "my little princess" and emphasizing how her children have made her life feel complete.

© Instagram Paris and Carter initially kept Phoenix's birth a secret from their family and friends

Interestingly, Paris managed to keep Phoenix's birth under wraps from her family until the last moment. "My mom and sister knew, but they didn't know when," she revealed.

This secretive approach underscores Paris' desire for privacy in her family matters, a contrast to her otherwise public persona.

© Instagram Paris Hilton with her family

Paris, whose fortune is estimated at $300 million, celebrated the festive season by sharing heartwarming Christmas photos with her 25.9 million social media followers.

The pictures featured her 'beautiful family of four' in matching red tartan pajamas, capturing the essence of a cozy, family-oriented holiday season.

© Instagram Paris Hilton and her son Phoenix

Addressing her decision to opt for surrogacy, Paris admitted it was not easy. On her show 'Paris in Love,' she disclosed her initial desire to experience pregnancy but ultimately chose surrogacy for the safety and privacy of her family.

"The surrogacy process, it was definitely a difficult decision to make," she said. "But my life has just been so public."

Carter, 42, Paris' husband, shared her concerns, emphasizing the importance of normalcy and safety for their children.

© Instagram Paris Hilton and son Phoenix

"Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton's children," he stated.

This protective stance reflects the couple's commitment to providing a secure and grounded upbringing for Phoenix and London.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.