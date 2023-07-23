Gemma Atkinson reveals sweet meaning behind baby boy's name

Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Marquez are currently on cloud nine after welcoming their second child.

Earlier in the week, the couple delighted fans with the sweetest first photo of their bundle of joy. In the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram, their tiny tot resembled an adorable cherub as he lay asleep in his cot.

© Instagram Gemma revealed the meaning behind her baby boy's name

Captioning the picture, the former Hollyoaks actress simply penned the name of her little one: Thiago Thomas Marquez, followed by, "Our family is complete."

Gemma has since revealed the touching meaning behind her baby boy's moniker – and it's so precious.

© Instagram Gemma melted hearts with the sweetest snap of baby Thiago

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, the mother-of-two shared an update, writing: "Thiago Thomas [blue heart emoji]. Thiago is originally a Portuguese name (Gorka's mum is from Portugal) and Thomas was my Dad's middle name so there's the mix of the two.

"Tio is thriving, and it feels like he's always been here. Mia is obsessed! Thank you everyone for the lovely messages. We feel extremely lucky."

The Portuguese name is a variation of the Anglo-Saxon name James. It means 'may God protect' as well as 'holder of the heel'.

© Getty The couple found love on Strictly Come Dancing

Gemma and Gorka officially announced the arrival of their baby boy on Wednesday 19 July. The 38-year-old radio host made the big announcement on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful.

"Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be."

She went on to say: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka live in Manchester

Gemma subsequently posted a heartfelt follow-up message where she paid tribute to the NHS staff who looked after her.

She penned: "And a massive Thank you to the maternity unit at the Royal Bolton Hospital. You are all angels. We honestly couldn't have asked for better care from you all. Just as you were with Mia, your care and expertise was wonderful. Thank you #nhsworkers."

The couple are already proud parents to daughter Mia whom they welcomed in July 2019. Mia's birth wasn't straightforward, however, with Gemma requiring an emergency C-section which later resulted in a "big postpartum haemorrhage."

Back in June, Gemma shared a candid glimpse inside her first birthing experience. Alongside a throwback photo of her mini-me daughter, Gemma noted: "When Mia was a baby [sad eyes emoji]. My DMs are flooded at the min with questions about if I'm nervous for birth this time around after what happened last time.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares magical newborn baby video

"Because lots of 2nd time mums to be had a similar experience. For those that don't know, with Mia, my waters broke on the 2nd and I ended up needing an emergency C section on the 4th which 2hrs later resulted in a big postpartum haemorrhage."

She finished by adding: "Not exactly what we had in mind but from speaking openly about it I've met SO many couples who went through the same. It's more common than I thought!"