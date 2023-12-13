Strictly's Gemma Atkinson's son Thiago captured in adorable at-home video with mischievous dog Norman

Gemma Atkinson's baby son Thiago has the sweetest bond with his family dogs, Norman and Ollie, so much so that Norman has taken a particular penchant for his dummies.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Gemma shared a video of Thiago alongside his mischievous pooch who was caught in the act of stealing Thiago's dummy and holding it hostage much to mum Gemma's dismay. See the video below.

Baby Thiago blows raspberries as cheeky dog Norman steals his dummy

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Ffs [face palm and laughing emoji]. We go again."

Little Thiago looked happier than ever lying on the floor and snuggled in a baby grow whilst he adorably blew raspberries, unaware of his cheeky dog's thievery.

Norman has developed a penchant for Thiago's dummies!

Gemma then chatted to the camera explaining: "Most of you are saying 'Just get him [Norman] a dummy, just get him a dummy' Do you know what, the only reason he wants it is because it's not his! If he had his he wouldn't want it!

"He's still got it now. I'm making a coffee… and look he's still got it." Then to Norman said: "Are you alright? Are you ok? What's in there? What is it? Is it a dummy?".

© Instagram Thiago even has a babygrow dedicated to the pooches

Thiago has the sweetest bond with his pet pooches and even has a babygrow dedicated to them. The touching piece was shared by Gemma in a candid Instagram shot which saw the little one lying down on a mat.

Adorned on his chest were the words: "Loved and protected by my best friends, Norman and Ollie." The piece also featured two illustrations of the respective pups surrounded by grey love hearts.

Gemma and Gorka with their little ones Mia and Thiago

Gemma and her fiancé, Gorka Marquez welcomed their little boy back in July and shared the news with a heartfelt message on her Instagram account.

"Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful," the mother-of-two penned.

Adding: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

They are already the adoring parents to their three-year-old daughter Mia.