Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman makes bold move in wake of conservatorship battle

Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, has requested that his divorce proceedings against his wife, Marieangela King, come to an end after two years.

The 47-year-old's move comes in the wake of Cher's petition for conservatorship alleging her son suffers from "severe mental health and substance abuse issues".

Elijah's legal team filed the dismissal request in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, according to court documents.

© Getty Images Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman with his wife Marieangela King

Marieangela's attorney consented to the request and the pair are working on their marriage.

It's been a rollercoaster relationship for the pair who tied the knot in 2013, split in 2020 and Elijah filed for divorce the following year citing "irreconcilable differences".

© Barry King/Getty Cher has made a bid for conservatorship

Their reconciliation comes at a difficult time for Elijah who is fighting his mother's bid for conservatorship.

In court documents reviewed by TMZ, Cher said she was concerned for Elijah, who she shares with the late rock star Gregg Allman.

She noted that his severe mental health and substance abuse problems have rendered him substantially incapable of managing his own financial resources.

© GVK/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Cher and her son Elijah Blue and his wife

Gregg Allman, who passed away in May 2017 at the age of 69, had set up a trust from which Elijah receives interval payments. However, Cher fears that these funds might be misused for buying drugs instead of covering essential expenses.

Marieangela slammed her mother-in-law over her actions and released a statement to Page Six which also referred to when Cher allegedly "kidnapped" her son to get him into rehab.

© Ethan Miller Cher has been blasted by her daughter-in-law

"I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety," she said. "What I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery.

"I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered.”

© Amy Graves Cher is also a mom to Chaz Bono

A court hearing on the conservatorship matter has been scheduled for March 6, 2024. In the filings, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer has positioned herself as the most suitable person to assume the role of conservator, receiving internal family support for this decision.

