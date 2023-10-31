Kelly Clarkson is already a loving mom to two children, daughter River Rose, nine, and son Remington, seven, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

However, it appears the 41-year-old is torn over having a third baby as she made a surprising admission about growing her family on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on Monday.

The 'Stronger' singer was speaking about a viral video that showed an adorable two-year-old girl comforting her mother while she was experiencing morning sickness. Following the clip, Kelly admitted that she found the video "tricky" because it made her want to have "more kids". Check out the video below…

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson torn over having 'more kids'

Kelly is no stranger to morning sickness herself, having suffered from it terribly during both of her pregnancies. In fact, the health problems she experienced were so bad, she has sworn off getting pregnant again several times.

Speaking on SiriusXM in 2016, she revealed that while she was carrying her second child: "I was like, 'You are getting fixed, this will never happen to me again.'"

During an appearance on 'The View' in 2017, Kelly said that she "would never, ever" get pregnant again, explaining: "It's just my body... I'm not meant to be pregnant!"

© NBC Kelly Clarkson is torn over having a third baby

Speaking about her pregnancies during her show in 2022, Kelly explained: "I had horrible pregnancies, I was hospitalized," referring to when she was pregnant with Remington and had to "get IVs and fluids because I get so dehydrated".

It was the same during her first pregnancy, of which she said: "I'm not even kidding. It's so bad. It's so bad. It's, like… You're not attractive when you're pregnant. Everybody tells you [that] you glow, and your hair is pretty, and your nails are pretty – that is total [expletive]!"

© Instagram Kelly is mom to River and Remington

Of course, there are other options should Kelly want to add to her family, with her revealing in 2017 that her sister has offered to act as a surrogate if she does want to have another child.

Kelly is currently believed to be single following the end of her seven-year marriage to Brandon, which was announced in 2020. The former couple's divorce was finalized two years after their split.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson was stepmom to Brandon Blackstock's two other kids, Savannah and Seth

Kelly opened up about her divorce in October 2020, telling 'Entertainment Tonight': "I feel like if you're hiding something, there must be something wrong with it. And there's nothing wrong with anything – life just kind of happens, and it takes turns that you don't expect and are sad."

The singer also references her failed relationship in her latest record, which has been dubbed her "divorce album". Speaking of its title, Chemistry, Kelly previously explained: "I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album [spoiler alert: it is], but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock split in 2020

"I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I'm angry,' 'I'm sad' – just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship."

She added: "That whole relationship shouldn't be brought down to one thing. There's the good, the bad, and the ugly kind of thing going on. Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that's why I named it Chemistry, I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album."

