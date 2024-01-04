Luke Bryan reveals he's 'brainwashing' his children in candid new interview about his personal life

Luke Bryan is trying to find a "nice balance" in his professional and personal life after juggling several huge projects over the past couple of years.

The 'American Idol' judge and country music star doesn't appear to be slowing down in 2024 though as despite his Las Vegas residency coming to an end this week after two years, he already has "definite" plans to go back out on tour.

WATCH: Luke Bryan's best Las Vegas residency moments

While his professional life seems to be just as busy as always – he will be back on Idol in February – Luke has found a sneaky way to make sure he spends as much time with his family as possible when he finally makes it home.

The 'Knockin' Boots' singer admitted that he has been "brainwashing" his children, who include sons Thomas 'Bo' Boyer, 15, and Tatum 'Tate' Christopher, 12, into enjoying the activities he likes so it's easier for them all to spend together.

"I've done a really, really great job of brainwashing [my] children into doing exactly what I like to do," he joked to Audacy's Rob + Holly.

"I've done an Amazon Peacock Bass fishing trip. My children know that I've done it, and they want to go do it. It's all about including the family in these things too."

© Instagram Luke Bryan with all five of his children

Luke continued. "I've still got bucket list stuff and places I want to go and see and travel. The main thing with me is a New Zealand Brown Trout fishing trip. I've got a lot of crazy little things that we'll try to check off the list as a family."

Speaking about his hectic work schedule, Luke explained: "The past couple years of my life with American Idol, Vegas [residency], my tour dates and stuff put a lot on my plate, and I've learned that I can survive it. It's been like two years of Navy Seal training for me — but the main thing is a nice balance."

© Instagram Luke Bryan's sons Bo (L), Tate, and Til (R)

Luke and his wife, Caroline Boyer, are also raising their nephew Tilden Cheshire, 21, and their nieces, Jordan, 28, and Kris Cheshire, 24, after the three kids lost both their mom and dad in 2007 and 2014, respectively.

Their mom, Luke's sister Kelly, died of undetermined causes in 2007, and her husband Ben died of a heart attack seven years later.

© Instagram Luke's family often support him when he's on the road

"She was home with her three-year-old, and it was like someone turned the lights out," Luke told People in 2013. "They never determined what happened. The autopsies, the coroner, no one could figure it out."

After Ben's passing, Luke and Caroline decided to adopt their nieces and nephew. "We never thought twice about it," Caroline previously told 'Good Morning America's' Robin Roberts. "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about, 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."

© Instagram Luke Bryan and Caroline adopted their nieces and nephew in 2017

Luke spoke of their new family dynamic shortly after the adoption in 2017, telling People: "I woke up one day and I'm raising a teen. And it's a challenge because my main thing with Til is just properly giving the right amount of advice and realizing you're talking to someone who is becoming an adult.

"I have to be that parent role where if he does something, he needs to get in trouble, but I want to be a friend to him too."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.