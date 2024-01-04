Mariska Hargitay is a loving mom to three children whom she shares with her actor husband, Peter Hermann. While she prefers to keep them out of the spotlight, she delighted fans when she shared a rare photo of her eldest son, August, on Wednesday – and his appearance sparked a big reaction.

The 'Law & Order: SVU' star took to Instagram to post a snap from their family vacation in Kenya over the holidays, which saw Mariska rocking a tan blouse under a red and black checked shirt and a brown safari hat – but it was her 17-year-old son who stole the show.

August was sitting behind his mother as they traveled in a jeep while on safari and sported a huge grin as he leaned forward to be included in Mariska's selfie.

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann share three children

After she shared the image on social media, it wasn't long before her followers raced to comment on the striking resemblance between August and his famous parents.

"The way August looks like whichever parent he's next to is crazy! He's the perfect mix of the two of you," one fan commented, also referring to her husband, 'Younger' star Peter.

A second agreed, writing: "I have never seen a kid look more like their parents – August is the ABSOLUTE spitting image of you and Peter." A third added: "The resemblance between you and August is so amazing!!!" A fourth penned: "August looks a lot like you. He's very handsome."

© Instagram Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's son August looks just like his parents

Mariska and Peter – who married in Santa Barbara, California, on August 28, 2004, after just over two years of dating – welcomed August in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya, now 12. Within six months, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew, now 11.

© Getty August is the only biological child of Mariska and Peter

Mariska previously revealed that it was "always part of the plan" for her and Peter to adopt, telling Good Housekeeping: "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give."

Speaking about their family in 2018, she told People: "Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me. Together we're just this whole, happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I've never known anything that was more right."

© Getty Mariska Hargitay with her son August in 2022

She added: "The thing that's made me a better parent is my kids because they taught me to really listen. My husband is my North Star, and my kids are my teachers."

Mariska and Peter will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in August. In 2022, the actress admitted that she knew Peter was 'the one' on their first date.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter will celebrate 20 years of marriage in 2024

"He asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to but not today," she said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. "And he goes, 'Oh come on it's an hour. It's an hour.' It was so funny; I just couldn't resist so I went to church.

"I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

