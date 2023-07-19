Kate Hudson shares filter-free bikini photo in glimpse of vacation with three kids and fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and her family are truly immersing themselves in the Mediterranean charm, basking in the sun-kissed Sicilian landscape.

The 44-year-old Glass Onion actress shared a heartwarming collection of photographs on her Instagram on Tuesday, giving fans a sneak peek into their family vacation in Sicily.

The delightful carousel of photos features her sons, Ryder Robinson, 19, and Bingham Hawn, 12, striking a pose on a pristine beach, while her fiancé Danny Fujikawa showcases his acrobatic skills with a daring backflip off a cliff.

In another charming snapshot, Kate's three children, including her daughter Rani, five, come together for an endearing family selfie. Kate simply captioned the series "#sicily", capturing the essence of their Italian escapade.

© Instagram Kate Hudson enjoys a family vacay in Italy

Ryder is shared with Kate's ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham is the son of ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and little Rani is her daughter with Danny Fujikawa.

Last week, Kate marked Bing's 12th birthday with a tribute to his drumming talent on Instagram. "Bing is 12 today! My drummer baby," Kate started off, gushing about his growth from his first drumbeat to his more refined pre-teen drumming days.

MORE: Kate Hudson's 'plumped up' appearance sends fans into a tailspin – see stunning new look

© Instagram Kate's kids

Kate described Bing's drumming as a reflection of his life - sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated, and always wildly unpredictable. The actress shared her joy saying, "Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing. We love you!"

Earlier this summer, Kate posted a topless bikini photo on Instagram that spurred an amusing exchange of comments among her family members, including her brother Oliver and son Ryder.

Oliver jokingly commented: "Jesus no Kate!" to which Kate responded with a cheeky warning of more wild summer updates, suggesting he should unfollow.

MORE: Kate Hudson wows in skirt with thigh-high slit as she enjoys jaw-dropping vacation

© Instagram Kate Hudson posts cheeky pic

Ryder also joined in, humorously hinting at unfollowing his mom, to which Kate replied, "who is this?"

On Father's Day this year, Kate paid tribute to the significant men in her life, including her fiancé Danny and her stepdad Kurt Russell.

She shared a series of adorable photos of Danny and Rani, expressing her gratitude for the beautiful father-daughter bond they share.

© Instagram Kate Hudson enjoyed the sun soaked break over Memorial weekend

MORE: Goldie Hawn's famous children Kate and Oliver Hudson mark bittersweet end with latest post

MORE: Kate Hudson's son Ryder spends time away from home with famous former stepdad – see heartwarming photo

Kate Hudson celebrates Kurt Russell's birthday

Kate wrote: "Lucky lady has the most amazing father. I am so grateful to witness such a beautiful bond."

She also commemorated Kurt, sharing a joyful photo of him with her brother Oliver and his grandkids in front of a festive green birthday cake, expressing her deep affection, "Oh how we love you Pa!."