Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez set for tough time apart?

Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez dropped a huge career bombshell this week when he announced that he is set to judge on the Spanish version of the show Bailando con las Estrellas.

Of course, this exciting opportunity will require Gorka jetting to his native Spain to film the show, and we imagine that the dad-of-two will be spending time apart from his family who are based in Manchester.

Gorka, 33, is engaged to actress Gemma Atkinson, 39, and the couple share children Mia, four, and baby boy Thiago.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson confesses son Thiago looks just like dad Gorka

Taking to social media with the exciting announcement, Gorka revealed: "I finally can share the news that I will be one of the Judges in the Spanish version of Strictly 'Bailando con las Estrellas' @bailandoest.

"So excited to [be] back in Spain and doing the show that changed my whole life and excited to be sat on the other side of the floor this time even if I am not sure I will be able to hold myself and not dance," he added. "First show is this Saturday and I can't wait."

Gemma reacted: "Woohoo! So proud and so excited to watch (if I can figure out the Spanish tele)."

© Solent News/Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka

Just a few days prior, a fan on Instagram asked Gemma if she would ever consider leaving the city with Gorka and their children.

She explained: "No. I'm too much of a home bird! I've moved house three times since I moved out of my mum's at 17. All within six miles of her house."

"I love being near my family and friends and all my local places I grew up with. We are looking at a property over there so we can fly over more often but Manchester will always be my home."

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez with their children

While Gorka is away, Gemma will undoubtedly miss her fiancé but will likely have plenty of help with her little ones, as her family lives nearby. The celebrity mum is used to Gorka being away with work while filming Strictly and then on the show's tour.

The former Hollyoaks actress recently told HELLO!: "I'm really fortunate that my mum and my stepdad are retired, and they live literally 15-20 minutes away."

Gemma and Gorka with their little ones Mia and Thiago

Mia is also at school now, meaning that Gemma just has Thiago to care for during the weekdays if Gorka is away then.

Gemma told us about Mia's start at school: "Do you know what, she's loving it. She did pre-school four days a week anyway so if anything, the school hours are a lot shorter. She used to do pre-school from 8.30-5pm. She's practically begging me to put her in the after-school club so she can stay with her friends for longer."

If Gorka is on the judging panel of Bailando con las Estrellas every week, the couple could be apart a fair amount – perhaps they have found that Spanish property Gemma spoke of?