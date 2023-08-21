Gemma Atkinson has made a candid confession about the possibility of having more babies with Gorka Marquez.

The radio DJ took to her Instagram Stories to open up about her breastfeeding journey when she mentioned how the couple felt about having a third child, and it seems they won't be expanding their family anytime soon.

The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist, who welcomed baby son Thiago with her fiancé and fellow Strictly star Gorka back in July, said: "Started to send my milk back (currently sat with iced cabbage on my chebs)."

She added: "Bittersweet as I know it's the last time feeding for me as we're done on the baby front, so part of me is a little sad and the other part is relieved."

Gemma continued: "If you've ever brest [sic] fed when at times it's been quite difficult and sometimes painful, you'll get what I mean! I've got loads of expressed milk in the freezer so he'll have about another taking him to [six weeks] which I'm happy with. In [five weeks] he's gone from 7lb 13 to almost 11lb, so I've fattened him up nicely."

© Instagram Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are "done on the baby front"

The mother-of-two then went on to share her thoughts on breastfeeding in general: "I'm looking forward to my boobs going back to my normal size, my back ache to subside and to be able to get Gorka on the night feeds as well when he's home.

"I've always said BF is a personal choice and one you and you alone should make. They are your boobies and your babies so YOU decide."

Gemma with partner Gorka and daughter Mia

The couple are already parents to four-year-old daughter Mia, who has brilliantly taken on the role as big sister, according to Gemma and Gorka.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, featured in this week's magazine, Gemma even revealed that little Mia is a "mother hen" figure to her baby brother. "She is fab with him," said Gemma. "The first thing she did this morning was say: 'Where's my brother?' She always wants to do everything for him."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka welcomed Thiago in July

In the same interview, Gorka, who recently returned to work as the countdown to Strictly 2023 rumbles on, spoke of his emotions about heading back into the studio. The professional dancer, who made it to the final in 2022 alongside Helen Skelton, revealed how things are much more straightforward this time around when it comes to juggling his work-life balance.

"This time around, we have a full week together and it feels like a blessing. When I leave now, I'm thinking: 'Okay, Gemma is safe, she can move, she can be independent.' When Mia was born and I had to leave, I was crying because Gemma was in bed – she couldn’t even lift herself up – and I thought: 'Why am I leaving?' I just felt so guilty."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.