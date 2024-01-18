Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman dealt fresh blow amid conservatorship battle

Amid a tumultuous conservatorship battle, Elijah Blue Allman, son of the singer Cher, has encountered a new setback.

His recent attempt to dismiss his divorce from estranged wife Marieangela 'Queeny' King was denied by a judge, adding another layer of complexity to an already fraught situation.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the judge's decision to not dismiss the divorce was influenced by an existing temporary order for support to Elijah.

This ruling comes amidst Elijah, 47, and Marieangela, 36, reportedly joining forces earlier this month to request the dismissal of their divorce action.

This move was initially perceived as a pathway for Marieangela to have a say in Elijah’s drug abuse treatments, hinting at a potential reconciliation and a united front against Cher's efforts to establish a conservatorship over her son.

However, the judge's refusal to dismiss the divorce, based on the technicality of the support order, casts doubt on the couple's future actions. "The decision to deny a dismissal for the divorce was seemingly based on a technicality — the previous decision awarding King temporary support from Allman," as reported by The Blast.

The conservatorship battle itself has been contentious. Earlier in January, Cher's request for a conservatorship over her son was denied by a judge.

At the heart of this legal battle, Elijah claimed he had been sober for three months. Despite these claims, Cher's concerns about her son's wellbeing remained a pivotal factor in her pursuit of the conservatorship.

Marieangela’s stance has been vocal and clear, especially regarding her husband's treatment and Cher's involvement.

She accused Cher of "kidnapping" Elijah from a New York hotel room on their wedding anniversary and later having him placed in a lockdown facility in Mexico.

"I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah's sobriety," Marieangela said in a statement. She expressed her disapproval of "pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs" and her concerns about Elijah being under a Mexican Conservatorship.

The ongoing saga took another turn when Cher filed court documents claiming that Elijah had gone missing, a claim that he refuted in court while reiterating his sobriety.

Judge Jessica Uzcategui subsequently denied Cher's petition for a conservatorship, highlighting a lack of proper notice and refusal of Cher's legal team to share necessary information with Elijah.

Elijah's financial situation has also been a point of contention. Receiving $10,000 monthly from a trust fund, Cher has argued that these payments could endanger his life if misused.

She proposed diverting these funds to an account under her control, a move meant to safeguard him from potential drug abuse or risky financial decisions.

Throughout this legal and familial ordeal, Cher has been outspoken about Marieangela's influence on her son, describing her as a "destructive presence" in Elijah's life and accusing her of obstructing the treatments she had arranged for him.

