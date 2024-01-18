Travis Barker's touching tribute to son Rocky after fans question musician

Travis Barker, at 48 years of age, has recently demonstrated a touching gesture for his newborn son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The famed musician, who welcomed his son with wife Kourtney Kardashian in November, showcased a pair of personalized sneakers emblazoned with his baby's name.

This personal tribute comes at a time when Travis has been under the microscope for his public outings post the birth of his son.

Following Rocky's arrival on November 1, Travis has been spotted several times without Kourtney, as she focuses on caring for the newborn at home.

During this period, Kourtney, 44, shared her postpartum experiences on social media. In one post, she emphasized the importance of a gentle approach to post-birth recovery, stating, "7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline. Taking it easy, no rush, no pressure mamas. Your body is healing. It’s not a race."

This advice mirrors the nurturing and patient approach she is taking in her own recovery.

However, some of Travis's recent actions, including his outings and the couple's public displays of affection, have raised eyebrows among fans and followers.

A notable point of discussion has been the naming of their son, Rocky Thirteen, a name Travis had expressed a liking for due to its connections to his favorite musician and number.

In a conversation with his daughter Alabama, Travis had said, "I like Rocky Thirteen. That’s this name that’s just been going through my head lately."

This decision led to some backlash, with fans on Reddit speculating about the dynamics of the decision-making process in their relationship.

One user commented, "Her allowing this baby’s name to be Rocky Thirteen will confirm for me that he is controlling." Another added, "Yeah I don't like that the new kid's name is completely Travis's interest... He seems very controlling and the only reason why Kourtney accepts it is because he loves her and is devoted to her."

At the Emmy Awards, the couple's affectionate behavior on the red carpet, specifically a moment captured where Travis appeared to lick Kourtney's face, further fueled debates about their public persona. A Reddit user remarked on this, stating, "What is this? In the middle of the Emmy's."

