Christopher Dean's ultra-rare photos of two grown-up sons are so sweet

As a former Olympic champion and gold medallist alongside his professional skating partner, Jayne Torvill, it's only right that Christopher Dean returns to the judging panel for ITV's Dancing on Ice. The champion and television star will also help train the fresh batch of new celebrities who are taking to the ice to compete in the reality show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.
Away from his career as a presenter and trainer, Christopher enjoys spending time with his two grown-up sons, Jack Robert, 25, and Sam, 23.
Who are Christopher Dean's sons?
Christopher shares his two sons with his ex-wife American skater Jill Trenary. The couple met in the early 1990s and tied the knot in October 1994. Four years later they welcomed their first-born, Jack.
The family resided in Colorado Springs but in 2010 it was confirmed by their representative that they had decided to separate. For the sake of their sons, they remained on good terms.
Before his marriage to Jill, Christopher was married to French-Canadian World ice dance champion Isabelle Duchesnay, whom he met while helping her and her brother with their choreography. They married in 1991 but divorced in 1993.
Christopher Dean's sweetest photos with his boys…
Who is Christopher Dean's current partner?
Now, Christopher is in a long-term relationship with fellow Dancing on Ice star Karen Barber. The pair began dating 2011 and in the early days of their courtship, they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant.
The two released a statement which read: "We have been great friends for more than 30 years. Following recent media speculation, we feel the necessity to confirm that this year has seen a change in our relationship, but we are taking things very slowly, as it is early days. We'd very much like to thank our dear friends, who have been so incredibly supportive to us. We both have families with children, so we ask the media to please respect their privacy."