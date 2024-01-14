Christopher Dean's ultra-rare photos of two grown-up sons are so sweet

As a former Olympic champion and gold medallist alongside his professional skating partner, Jayne Torvill, it's only right that Christopher Dean returns to the judging panel for ITV's Dancing on Ice. The champion and television star will also help train the fresh batch of new celebrities who are taking to the ice to compete in the reality show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Away from his career as a presenter and trainer, Christopher enjoys spending time with his two grown-up sons, Jack Robert, 25, and Sam, 23.

© Matt Frost Torvill & Dean are back on Dancing on Ice this weekend

Who are Christopher Dean's sons?

Christopher shares his two sons with his ex-wife American skater Jill Trenary. The couple met in the early 1990s and tied the knot in October 1994. Four years later they welcomed their first-born, Jack.

The family resided in Colorado Springs but in 2010 it was confirmed by their representative that they had decided to separate. For the sake of their sons, they remained on good terms.

Before his marriage to Jill, Christopher was married to French-Canadian World ice dance champion Isabelle Duchesnay, whom he met while helping her and her brother with their choreography. They married in 1991 but divorced in 1993.

Christopher Dean's sweetest photos with his boys…

Christopher's son, Jack © X Christopher and Jill's eldest is Jack who turned 25 in November 2023. The Dancing on Ice judge tends to keep his family life away from the spotlight so not much is known about his two boys, but Christopher does occasionally share the odd photo. Christopher posted this sweet snap in honour of Jack's birthday which sees the father-and-son duo two smiling for the camera while enjoying a night of birthday celebrations.



Christopher's son, Sam © Instagram Sam is Christopher and Jill's second son who turned 23 last September. The skating professional posted this sweet photo of him and Sam smiling in honour of Sam's birthday. The proud dad said in a comment that he couldn't believe how big his youngest had become. They grow up so fast!



Lads night out © X/TorvillandDean It's clear Christopher and his two grown-up boys have a great relationship and spend as much time together as possible. Here, the trio look to be enjoying a boys' night out at a sports bar.



Stateside © Instagram This snap was taken outside the airport after the trio arrived in Salt Lake City, according to Christopher's Instagram. The father and sons look elated to be reunited.



Selfie time This is another cute selfie of Christopher and his sons taken more recently and the pair are dead ringers for their famous dad!



Who is Christopher Dean's current partner?

Now, Christopher is in a long-term relationship with fellow Dancing on Ice star Karen Barber. The pair began dating 2011 and in the early days of their courtship, they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant.

The two released a statement which read: "We have been great friends for more than 30 years. Following recent media speculation, we feel the necessity to confirm that this year has seen a change in our relationship, but we are taking things very slowly, as it is early days. We'd very much like to thank our dear friends, who have been so incredibly supportive to us. We both have families with children, so we ask the media to please respect their privacy."