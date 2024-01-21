Kelly Clarkson wears something she never thought she would following weight loss in striking new video

Kelly Clarkson is feeling more confident than ever following a new health kick, that has resulted in her wearing items of clothing she never thought she would!

Over the weekend, The Kelly Clarkson Show star took to Instagram to post a backstage video of herself from her dressing room wearing a pair of skinny jeans while promoting one of her favorite snacks close to her heart.

In the video, Kelly spoke about Rob's Backstage Popcorn, which she first collaborated with in 2023 to create Kelly's Classic BBQ flavor, which she admitted was so moorish that she dared fans not to eat the entire pack.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson looks fabulous in skinny jeans

What's more, it's gluten free and non GMO, something that's important to the singer.

Just recently, Kelly admitted that she found jeans a struggle to wear, so her rocking a pair of high-waisted navy jeans was everything.

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson has been rocking some stylish looks since moving to NYC

Her comments about jeans came about on November 6th's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the mom-of-two admitted to guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush that she found it hard to find jeans that fitted her.

The three women first addressed the subject of weight when the 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna host claimed she had a "chubby" stage growing up, and Kelly joked: "I've had many stages."

© NBC The Kelly Clarkson Show star has been experimenting with her style recently

As the singer then asked if the twins were often dressed the same as kids, Jenna lamented she no longer fits in her sister's clothes, and Kelly in turn exclaimed: "I don't fit into mine!"

She went on: "I love losing weight –" before Jenna interjected with: "Are you joking me?! You look amazing!"

© Cindy Ord Kelly moved to NYC in August

Kelly then clarified: "No wait, I love losing weight, but here's the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard, when you have a butt…"

"Do you want me to take you jeans shopping?" Jenna then offered, though Kelly confessed: "I don't want to go shopping," to which Jenna ultimately countered with: "Should I do what I do for Hoda [Kotb] and send you some jeans?"

"Do you do that?!" Kelly exclaimed, amused, before adding: "I'm the worst. Jeans are so hard. Anyways… This is a first world problem."

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock

Kelly has received a mass of compliments following her weight loss transformation since moving to New York City in the summer of 2023, and most importantly, appears happier and more confident than ever.

She opened up about her weight loss journey in a recent interview with People, crediting her weight loss, in part, to exploring the city with her children, River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven.

The steps she walks in the walkable city gives her "quite the workout," but Kelly says she hasn't lost weight for appearance sake, but for her health.

© Getty Images The singer has primary custody of her two children

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn’t."

This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star.

"90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

