Inside North West’s incredible transformation from adorable toddler to TikTok star

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has already made quite an impact in her 10 years.

Born to two of the most famous personalities in the world, she has grown up in the spotlight and is swiftly following in her parents' fashion-forward footsteps.

Born on June 15, 2013, North was introduced to the world through a photo shared on her grandmother Kris Jenner's TV show.

Fans were quick to notice her striking resemblance to Kim, particularly after a side-by-side comparison of their baby photos circulated online.

In a 2014 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim spoke fondly of North, describing her as "so sweet and so polite."

North West as a toddler

Kim also shared the unexpected origin of North's name, citing a joke from Jay Leno that eventually stuck. "I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke," she said in a YouTube video with her sister Kylie Jenner.

From a young age, North has been dressed in high-end fashion, often mirroring her mother's style.

© Getty Kim with her daughter North

The duo has been seen twinning in similar outfits at fashion events and even during everyday outings. North's fashion sense has evolved over the years, blending her parents' styles with her unique taste.

She's often seen in a mix of light and dark clothes, sporting trendy pieces that showcase her growing interest in fashion.

© MEGA Kim Kardashian and North West in 2023

North's hairstyles have also caught attention, frequently styled in long braids, curly looks, and chic up-dos.

When out with Kim, who is often photographed in major cities, North is always camera-ready, playfully interacting with the paparazzi and even teasing photographers at times.

© Getty Images North West is known for her stylish outfits

In 2021, North ventured into social media, sharing her first TikTok on her and Kim's shared account.

To protect her from negative comments, Kim turned off the commenting feature, but that hasn't stopped North from having fun on the platform.

Together, they've shared over 100 videos, including dance clips, vacation memories, and glimpses into their daily lives, garnering millions of views and likes.

© Getty Images North is a star in the making

North's candid nature was on display during an episode of "The Kardashians," where she openly critiqued her mom's outfit for the Met Gala.

"The dress had 'way too much gaps in the pearls,' and it looks like 'she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped,'" North observed, adding that "the pearls look fake."

In October, North was featured on the cover of i-D magazine. The photoshoot portrayed her in a relaxed style, wearing a large black sweater and baggy jeans with her hair in braids and a white bone crown.

North West wore her dad's 2016 Met Gala Balmain jacket to the Kardashian's Christmas Eve party

In her interview, North expressed her diverse ambitions, from being a basketball player and rapper to an artist and future business owner of Yeezy and SKIMS.

When asked to describe herself in three words, North confidently replied, "The Best Ever." Kim proudly reposted the cover image to Instagram with the caption, "NORTH FOR I-D."

Recently, North joined Kanye in Miami for the launch of his album "Vultures." She made a memorable appearance on stage, showcasing her performance skills and declaring, "It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westy! Don't tryna test me. It's gonna get messy. Just, just bless me. Bless me!"

The crowd was thrilled by her performance, with a TikTok clip of the event prompting fans to predict that North and Adonis, Drake's son, will be the future of music.

