Joe Wicks inundated with well wishes as star confirms fourth baby is on the way

Joe Wicks and wife Rosie Jones left fans overjoyed on Tuesday as the couple confirmed they are expecting their fourth children together.

Joe broke the news on social media as he and Rosie posed together by a beautiful lakeside view, with Joe carrying their youngest daughter, Leni, one, and Rosie showing off her beautiful baby bump. The model was all dressed up in a figure-hugging dress alongside a white puffer coat, while Joe cut a very casual figure in a pair of jeans alongside a shirt and blazer.

Meanwhile, young Leni, who sported the most adorable mop of blonde hair, had been dressed in a blue puffer coat as she smiled at the camera.

"Baby number 4 incoming," Joe said in the caption of his post, revealing that Rosie was already 20 weeks pregnant with their future baby.

© Instagram Joe and Rosie shared the happy news

The couple were met with love from their fans in the comments, as Jools Oliver shared: "Yay so excited for you, all the happiest news," alongside a string of heart emojis, while a second follower added: " Ah lovely news, congratulations, nothing like an even number."

Alongside Leni, Joe and Rosie are also parents to daughter Indie, five, and son Marley, three, who will no doubt be thrilled to be welcoming another younger sibling into the family.

© Instagram The family will be welcoming a new member

The news comes as the family prepare for a big move to Santa Monica in California, with the couple planning to home school their eldest daughter for a year. The fitness star told The Times that he wants to try and have an impact in the States and it suits their lifestyle to take Indie out of school.

"I just love being with my kids," Joe explained: "It's not a permanent thing, but we want to have another year together. I don't want to be someone who isn't present in my children’s life . . . what I try and give my children is stability and love, and I want them to know I'm always there for them."

© Instagram The family have temporarily relocated to California

Back in 2022, HELLO! asked Joe how manages his work-life balance and parenting. He told us: "I think it just comes down to prioritising what's important to me. I love being busy, love working and I love writing books and doing new shows, creating new content. But I also love slowing down and being present with my kids and my wife Rosie.

"I think the biggest challenge for me is phone addiction and separating myself from the device, so I’ve had to learn to have better boundaries with that."

© Instagram Leni will no longer be the youngest in the family

On the best thing about being a father, Joe revealed: "It’s probably seeing my kids learn, teaching them and seeing my influence on them. I notice how kind they are or how generous they are. I think that really comes across.

"When I look at Indie interacting with people at school, I can see she’s really chatty and really open like Rosie and I. So I think that’s the joyous thing, to see that they are becoming kind little human beings."