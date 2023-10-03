Jennifer Lopez confesses she felt ‘insecure’ about her body after giving birth to twins Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez's illustrious career has often been in the limelight, but it's her journey of self-acceptance and body confidence that truly inspires many.

During the Daytime Beauty Awards, the On the Floor singer opened up about the deeply personal struggles she faced with her body image following the birth of her twins, Max and Emme, in 2008.

Presenting the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award to her longtime friend and trainer, Tracy Anderson, Jennifer recounted the days when she felt "insecure and uncertain" about her post-pregnancy body.

"Reflecting on the various phases of my life lately, I've realized the importance of embracing my present self," she mused, crediting Tracy for being her guiding light during those challenging times.

© @lacarba/Ana Carballosa Jennifer Lopez looked incredible in her string bikini

The 54-year-old superstar reminisced about the pivotal moment when she first reached out to Tracy. "I called Tracy right after I had my twins, at a point when I doubted whether I'd ever feel like my old self again," Jennifer shared.

But the transformative journey with Tracy led her to not only regain her confidence but also to discover a stronger version of herself. "With Tracy by my side, I learned to celebrate the evolution of my body, realizing that I could be even more robust than before."

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max

Jennifer didn’t hold back in praising Tracey's unique approach to fitness. Emphasizing Tracy's innovative methods, she said: “Tracy Anderson stands out as the original creator whose commitment to her craft has placed her at the pinnacle of the fitness industry.

There's no mystery to her methods, only 25 years of unwavering dedication to her clients and their well-being."

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez has dedicated health and wellness routine

Dressed for the occasion, Jennifer graced the awards ceremony in an elegant pink and white floral ensemble that perfectly captured her radiant energy.

Staying true to her signature style, she complemented her outfit with a vibrant pink purse and matching lip shade. Later that day, she took to Instagram to share glimpses of her outfit and celebrate Tracy's achievement, penning a heartfelt message: "Congratulations Tracy."

The ever-gracious Tracy Anderson was quick to reciprocate the sentiment, commenting, "@jlo, your kindness and support mean the world. Your love is genuinely heartwarming. Thank you for always being there. My respect for you knows no bounds!”

Over the decade and a half since Jennifer began her fitness journey with Tracy, it seems the singer has discovered the secret to eternal youth.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez in a bikini during her birthday celebrations

Known for frequently showcasing her remarkable physique on social media platforms, she recently posed in sultry lingerie for her collaboration with the Italian lingerie brand, Intimissimi.

In these alluring snapshots, Jennifer proudly displayed her toned abs in a sophisticated black-and-white lace ensemble.

Unsurprisingly, her post was met with a flurry of admiration from her vast following of over 250 million. Fans were quick to lavish praise on the Booty singer, with one user exclaiming: "The most beautiful human being in the world!" and another applauding how she's "absolutely slaying in her 50s."