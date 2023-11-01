Joe Wicks inundated with support after sharing self-destructive struggles in emotional message

Joe Wicks is known for being super upbeat, so he shocked fans with an emotional admission on Wednesday morning.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the fitness guru shared that he's been struggling for several weeks, writing: "I feel like I've not stopped eating for the past three weeks. I've basically been eating my emotions. Feeling stressed and just hitting self-destruct every day and eating everything in sight.

"Eating loads of ultra-processed food thinking it will make me feel better but it doesn't. Just makes me feel [expletive]. Sluggish, moody, boated," he shared.

"It's so easy to hide behind food," Joe continued. "[Ultra-processed] food brings our mood and energy down even more and it's so highly addictive that it's hard to snap out of it."

Joe continued that he plans to get himself in gear in November, resetting his health, captioning his post: "I'm putting this out there because maybe you have been feeling the same. Today I'm getting my [expletive] together and get back to basics."

The Body Coach's followers were quick to send their support, writing: "Your honesty is mind-blowing Joe! While most people on Instagram portray a perfect life you tell it how it really is. I have no doubt that helps people more. You certainly inspire me when I need motivation. So thank you for being such a lovely human."

Another wrote: "You’ve got this! It’s so important to share that even fitness pros struggle with food sometimes."

A third commented: "It’s always good to put it out there. Saying it out loud is the first step to recovery. Hang in there. You’ve done so much for so many. Always appreciate your honesty."

Joe added on his Instagram Story that he plans to get his sleep back on track too, sharing: "I'm going to get to sleep earlier. The lack of sleep massively impacts my food choices the following day.

"Sleep is literally the most important part of the equation,"

Joe spoke candidly about his struggles with his addiction to tech in April last year, with a detailed account of his issues. "I am unable to stay focused on a single task without getting distracted by my phone," he wrote. "This can be playing with the kids, watching a cartoon on the sofa with them, cooking a recipe, exercising, meditating… My brain is constantly seeking some other form of distraction and stimulation and it's 100% of the time coming from me picking up my phone," he wrote.

"The phone is the source of almost every single negative emotion I feel in a day. Anger, frustration, impatience around the kids, intolerance, stress, insecurities, anxiety all usually stems from looking at my phone," he continued.

Joe went on to explain that he realises his phone makes it hard for his children to get his full attention, saying he feels sad at how many moments with them he's missed because he's absorbed on his phone.

The father shared that he took five days away from his phone and saw the benefit, explaining: "It wasn’t easy unplugging but it really opened my eyes to just how much I struggle with it on a daily basis."

Fingers crossed Joe is able to overcome his recent struggles in the same way.

