Suri Cruise, 17, is spitting image of mom Katie Holmes as she enjoys solo walk in NYC

Time flies! Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri is 17 and making her mark on New York City as she was pictured strolling through the vibrant SoHo district solo.

The teen looked effortlessly cool in a pair of baggy cargo jeans and black sneakers, with a gray sweater, oversized patterned scarf and olive green puffer jacket.

Walking on her own, the teen – who turns 18 on April 18, 2024 – appeared to be enjoying a takeaway snack from a white box, as she made her way around the neighborhood, located south of Chelsea, where it is believed she lives with mom Katie in a $12,000 a month apartment.

© AKGS 17-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, was spotted enjoying a stroll in SoHo

Katie and Suri moved to the city from Los Angeles after Katie's divorce from Suri's father, Tom, and she has previously revealed that they have settled comfortably into a life there, with friends and supportive neighbors.

"So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out,” Katie disclosed to InStyle in 2022, sharing a story of how a cab driver was once kind enough to help her when Suri was only six or seven.

"She was spending the night at a friend's house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center,” Katie explained. "At 10 o'clock I got a call: 'Mommy, can you come get me?' I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up. She was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind.”

© Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock Katie moved to NYC with Suri in 2012

"What I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe," she continued.

"New York has been very good to both of us. I love the theater, the galleries in my neighborhood. Stuff [like] that is so much of what makes me love this city. I love the Knicks. I love talking to my neighbors in the elevator. I like feeling a part of something big," she later told E! News.

© Getty Tom is estranged from daughter Suri after divorce from Katie Holmes

Suri now reportedly attended Avenues school in Manhattan, a private school that costs $65,850 for the 2023-2024 year, according to their website. However, she is estranged from her father, Mission: Impossible star Tom, reportedly due to his Scientology beliefs.

During a $50 million suit deposition in 2012 against Bauer Media, Tom was questioned if Katie had left the actor "in part to protect Suri from Scientology", and Tom replied: "That was one of the assertions, yes."

Members of the church are not allowed to associate with non-believers.

But it seems that Suri is still planning to follow in her parents footsteps, as she featured in her mom's directorial debut, Alone Together, singing a cover of 'Blue Moon' in the opening credits for the film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022.

"She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing," Katie later told Yahoo.