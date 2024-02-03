The real reason Princess Kate and King Charles chose to stay in the same hospital

For years, the royal family’s hospital of choice has been King Edward VII's Hospital, discreetly located within London's Harley Street medical district.

It was a favourite of Prince Philip, who stayed there in 2021, as well as Queen Camilla, who reportedly underwent an operation there back in 2012. Even the late Queen was an in-patient - choosing the hospital for a knee operation in 2003.

So royal fans were no doubt surprised when the Princess of Wales announced she had undergone a “planned surgery” at another hospital, The London Clinic, located a mere one-minute drive from King Edward VII.

And even more so, when days later, King Charles announced that he would join Kate at The London Clinic for surgery on his enlarged prostate.

© Getty King Charles leaving The London Clinic with Camilla earlier this week

So why did the monarch and his “dear” daughter-in-law choose to be treated in the same hospital, at the same time? All is revealed on the new episode of A Right Royal Podcast, titled A Right Royal Health Scare, which you can listen to below.

Co-hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths talk to HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash and royal photographers Arthur Edwards and James Whatling about the incredibly weird start to the year the royal family have had, and answer some of the most asked questions by royal watchers.

Talking about Charles and Kate’s choice of hospital, Emily explains: “It's closely linked to King Edward VII, which is where the royals have traditionally gone. It’s not a question of them rejecting that one.

© Getty King Charles announced his surgery would take place at The London Clinic after Kate's hospitalisation

“A lot of the senior consultants who are at The London Clinic have worked within the medical household. So, there is some crossover. And it's understandable, people don't always go for the hospital, they go for the consultant and for the person who's going to be looking after them.”

© Getty Kate is now recovering at home with her family by her side

While it hasn’t been revealed which doctors have treated the royals, it should be noted that the late Queen's former private doctor Sir Huw Thomas now works at the London Clinic. According to the hospital’s official website, Sir Huw - who performed the Queen's knee surgery and received a knighthood in 2021 - is a Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist with a particular interest in indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and colonoscopy.