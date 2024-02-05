Celine Dion's sons' 'difficult' challenge as family adapts during her health battle

Celine Dion and her family have been facing a difficult few years, following the award-winning singer's diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The star has been forced to postpone numerous shows and put her singing career on hold. but it's clear her family have been there for her every step of the way, especially her three sons.

Celine shares 23-year-old René Charles and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson with her late husband, Rene Angélil.

Her children have had to witness their mom face the challenges that have come with Stiff Person Syndrome, and it can't have been easy for them. Shining a light onto how they are likely feeling, Lucy Shripton, Parenting Expert at The Baby Shower, and founder of The Sleep Nanny, spoke to HELLO! about the realities of seeing a beloved parent suffer from illness.

Celine Dion with her three children - who will be going through a challenging time themselves

She said: "It's very sad when any family member has such a severe illness that it debilitates them in any way but especially when it prevents them from doing the thing they are most passionate about – and their life's work.

"It's awful for any family to go through and from a parent/child perspective, her twins are now 13 and I have a 13 year old boy myself so can relate and am confident that they can take care of their own personal needs and I'm sure they are incredibly supportive with their mum who is also cared for by her sister. I don't think it would prevent those boys from having a childhood or having to step into adulthood too soon. Instead I think it will bring that family close together; they will step up and will be caring for their mum.

© Kevin Mazur Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammys on Sunday night

"At 13 of course the role of a mother is still very important but she is still there for them, it's just there are new challenges and at 13 they are more able to navigate those challenges. Her other son who is in his twenties is an adult and so taking care of his mum is more manageable and happens to a lot of people in older life, myself included.

They won't lack that motherly figure in their lives but it will be difficult for them to see her not be able to do what she loves. From a vocalist perspective it is incredibly hard not to be able to sing so it will be a huge mental strain on her but having the support of her loved ones around her will definitely lift her spirits and give her the strength to continue."

The singer is a doting mom to three sons

Despite the ups and downs she's facing right now, Celine was in great spirits on Sunday night as she made a surprise appearance at The Grammys.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker took to the stage during the star-studded night to present the Album of the Year award, which went to Taylor Swift for her album, Midnights. The singer was thrilled as she received a standing ovation, telling the audience: " Thank you all, I love you right back."

Celine's family are very close

She added: "When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it, from my heart." Celine's appearance at the Grammys followed shortly after it was announced last week that she would be starring in a feature-length documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor. It will not only look back at Celine's career, but also give an up close and personal insight into her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

