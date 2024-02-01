Ryan Gosling's two daughters with Eva Mendes give their famous mom the sweetest gift – see here

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are raising their two daughters, nine-year-old Esmeralda and seven-year-old Amada, away from the spotlight, but will share rare instances of parenting life.

Eva, 49, in particular is active on social media and will often delight fans with glimpses of "mami life," and her latest is absolutely the sweetest.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a peek of her life at home with her girls, revealing that they wanted to pick flowers for their mom. And when they couldn't find any, they improvised cleverly.

"There weren't any flowers for them to pick, so they made me flowers instead. Sweet overload. Mami Life," she sweetly wrote across a photo of a vase filled with hand-drawn flowers.

Esmeralda and Amada definitely let their creativity run wild, with flower-shaped papers in the vase that featured all kinds of colorful scribbles, and Eva showed them off in another picture.

Meanwhile, their dad Ryan, 43, has been making all the red carpet rounds thanks to his constant nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in Barbie.

© Instagram Eva shared an image of the gift she received from her daughters Esmeralda and Amada

The actor was honored at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival in January with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film and spoke with E! News on the red carpet about whether his two daughters had actually seen the Oscar-nominated fantasy comedy.

"I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken," the musician stated, despite previously mentioning that his daughters had helped him prep for the role. "I don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy."

© Sky Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011, when they met during the making of "The Place Beyond The Pines"

However, Ryan did mention that while they hadn't seen the film, they had visited the set of the Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie production. "They've seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number."

He told E!: "I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, 'Hey, can we go to Target?' And we go to Target, and then they'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle.

© Instagram Despite not making red carpet appearances with her man, Eva is his biggest champion

"And my wife and I sort of realized, 'OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies.' And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too," saying that taking on the film was a "way to sort of make something both for and with them."

At the movie's Los Angeles premiere in July, he told the crowd that even before he ever received the offer for the movie, all things Mattel had truly "avalanched" at his home, courtesy of Esmeralda and Amada.

© Getty Images Ryan has frequently used his red carpet rounds to dote over Eva and their girls

"All things Barbie landed in my house at the same time – Barbie the doll and also the film," he said, adding: "It was just sort of like a Barbie avalanche, I had to reckon with it." Although he also included that they weren't as much a fan of Ken, finding the male doll strewn about in their backyard, which in part motivated him to take on the film.

