Nicky Hilton makes first public outing with 18-month-old son alongside daughters Lily-Grace, seven, and Teddy, six

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, the epitome of style and grace, graced New York City with her presence, accompanied by her three charming children, making this their first public outing as a family.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old heiress and fashion connoisseur visited the Museum of Ice Cream, delighting in the wonders it offers alongside her beloved offspring.

Her eldest, Lily-Grace, seven, exuded youthful elegance, nearly stepping into her eighth year this coming July.

She was joined by her 18-month-old brother, whose name remains a cherished family secret, and her vivacious six-year-old sister, Teddy.

© Shutterstock Nicky with her toddler son and daughter

The trio of siblings presented a picturesque scene of coordinated fashion and familial warmth.

For the joyous occasion of the Young Hearts Friends Fest, Nicky showcased her fashion flair, adorning her daughters in harmonious patterned dresses.

© Dave Kotinsky Nicky Hilton and daughters (L-R) Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn and Lily-Grace Victoria attend the God's Love We Deliver Young Hearts Friends Fest: Valentine's Party at the Museum of Ice Cream

The girls' ensembles—a blend of pastel blues and vibrant pinks—were complemented by tights and adorable ribbons, weaving a tapestry of childhood innocence and chic sophistication.

Lily-Grace, with a blue bow nestled in her hair and feet adorned with gold, glittering ballet flats, carried the air of a nascent fashionista.

Teddy, her hair graced with a pink bow, donned black T-strap Mary Jane shoes, her steps as confident and cheerful as her mother's.

© Dave Kotinsky Nicky Hilton and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn

Nicky herself was the embodiment of monochromatic elegance in a lavender-purple ensemble—a lace tea dress paired with a matching blazer, which draped over her shoulders with effortless poise.

Nude, patent leather pumps graced her feet, while her choice of minimal jewelry allowed her natural radiance to shine through.

Her son, a dapper little gentleman, donned a navy blue varsity jacket, complemented by dark denim jeans and pristine white sneakers—a testament to the stylish genes he inherits.

Nicky, a model of maternal sophistication, shares her children with James Rothschild, a scion of the illustrious banking dynasty. Their love story, a modern-day fairytale, began at the grand wedding of Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt.

© Jacopo Raule Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Paris Hilton

Despite the initial challenge of long-distance romance, their commitment to one another saw them both settling in New York City, where their love blossomed.

Three years of courtship culminated in a proposal on the idyllic shores of Lake Como in 2014.

Their nuptials, held the following year, were nothing short of regal—a star-studded affair at the residence of royalty, Kensington Palace, the very abode of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Rothschild duo welcomed Lily-Grace and Teddy in 2016 and 2017, and in July of 2022, their family grew with the arrival of their first son.

True to their private nature, they've kept details like his face and birth date close to their hearts, sharing their joy but safeguarding the intimate details of their family life.

