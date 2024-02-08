Kourtney Kardashian is pre-teen daughter Penelope's double in must-see unearthed photo

Kourtney Kardashian has shared an incredible throwback photo online, and it's safe to say she's her daughter's twin!

The Poosh founder took to Instagram this week to re-post a teenage picture of herself that had originally been shared by her sister, Kim Kardashian, featuring the famous siblings and their friend, Sara Foster, to mark her birthday.

In the snapshot, the trio were posing in a photobooth, and Kourtney was seen rocking a bob and center parting while blowing a kiss to the camera.

"The original photobooth was at Neverland," she captioned the image. It was clear just how much her daughter, Penelope, 11, favors her mom in this picture, but fans are also always observing just how much the pre-teen looks like her dad, Scott Disick, too.

The former couple also share sons Mason 14, and Reign, nine. Kourtney is also mom to baby son Rocky, three months, who she shares with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a throwback photo - and looked just like daughter Penelope!

The Kardashians star is currently in Australia with her husband and three youngest children. It is believed her oldest, Mason, has stayed behind in California, likely for school.

Kourtney's family are Down Under ahead of Blink 182's Australian leg of the tour. The family have been there since the start of the week, and while it looks like they are having a great time from the updates shared by the star online, it's also not been completely without glitches.

© Instagram Penelope is Kourtney's only daughter

Earlier in the week, Kourtney shared a photo of a huge spider in a doorway, which appeared to be a Huntsman. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Australia. Biggest fear is spiders. I think I'm handling this really well."

Kourtney will be in Australia for several weeks, with Blink 182's tour kicking off on February 8 in Perth, before traveling across Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, before closing on February 29 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

Kourtney with baby son Rocky

This is Kourtney and Travis' son Rocky's first big trip abroad too in his young life. The couple welcomed the little boy at the beginning of November and have been completely besotted ever since. He's clearly doted on by his older brothers and sisters too, with Kourtney recently writing on her website, Poosh, that Penelope even picked out her baby brother's outfit for him to come home from the hospital in.

It's clear that Kourtney is a doting mom and being a mother is by far the most important thing in her life.

© Instagram Kourtney with son Reign

Lucy Shrimpton, Parenting Expert at The Baby Show and founder of The Sleep Nanny, recently gave her analysis on the star's parenting style to HELLO!, telling us: "Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is a devoted mum, evidently wanting to give her children the very best start in life. She adopts a 'gentle' and 'loving' approach.

"While her sister (Kim) confesses that she is the stricter of the two, tending to get more ‘frazzled’, Kourtney tends to take things in her stride, particularly since having therapy.

© Gregg DeGuire Kourtney with Travis Barker and her stepson, Landon

"She is a mindful parent, aware of the time and effort she puts into becoming the best parent she can be, attempting to be present as much as possible. She’s said that she is more 'lenient' with her children allowing them to skip school if they’ve had a 'hard day', showing that she really listens to her children when they need a break, especially during difficult times.

"Now, with her youngest, Rocky 13, she has chosen to use the attachment style with a strong emphasis on emotional responsiveness and physical touch, creating secure emotional bonds that will allow her children to flourish in the future."

