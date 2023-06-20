Lauren Sanchez's son's lavish lifestyle revealed amid her engagement to billionaire Jeff Bezos

The Amazon founder has four children while Lauren is a mom-of-three

Lauren Sanchez is getting set to marry the third richest man on earth, Jeff Bezos, and she's not the only one who appears to be relishing in new beginnings.

The American media personality is a proud mom to her three children, Ella, Evan and her oldest son, Nikko Gonzalez.

The latter is living the highlife and while he previously stayed out of the spotlight, since his mom's romance with the Amazon founder was made public, he's upped his anty on Instagram.

© Instagram Lauren's oldest son Nikko is living a jet setters life

Nikko, 22, is Lauren's son from her relationship with NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Her other two children are from her marriage to Hollywood powerhouse, Patrick Whitesell.

Nikko has plastered his social media feed with photos of himself jet-setting to tropical locations, partying with friends, swimming with sharks and learning to fly helicopters.

© Instagram Nikko on a tropical vacation

While he hasn't revealed his career on Instagram, Lauren's handsome offspring seems driven to enjoy life and it appears he's a fan of his step-father-to-be too.

His father, Tony, also approves and the group have all been photographed out together multiple times with Lauren describing their blended family in a rare interview with The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ magazine.

© Instagram Nikko is Lauren's son from her romance with Tony Gonzalez

She opened up about their relationship and how a typical Saturday includes going out for dinner with the kids, and referred to the family as "the Brady Bunch".

Nikko has been photographed vacationing with his mom and Jeff in the past too, although he's absent from their current European getaway.

Although Jeff and Lauren don't have any children together, they have seven kids between them.

© Getty IMages Tony Gonzalez

Jeff and Lauren stepped into the limelight as a couple in January 2019, amidst Jeff’s' divorce proceedings with MacKenzie Scott, after 25 years of marriage.

The former couple's son, Preston, was born seven years into their marriage. He is the only one of their four children whose name is publicly known.

© Instagram Nikko is learning to fly helicopters life his mom

While they went on to become proud parents of two more sons, their names and ages have been thoughtfully kept private.

They also opened their hearts to their adopted daughter from China. As they decided to part ways, they committed to co-parenting their brood in harmony.

© Robert Smith Lauren and Jeff don't have any children together

Their joint statement read, "Though the labels might be different, we remain a family."

Lauren has remained on good terms with Nikko's dad - and his partner October Gonzalez - so much so that she referred to the couple as her "best friends" in a January 2023 WSJ. Magazine interview.

© Getty Jeff shares his four children with his ex-wife

Lauren married Patrick in August 2005, marking the start of another chapter in her life. Patrick, who interestingly was friends with Jeff, and Lauren welcomed their son, Evan, in June 2006, nearly a year after their marriage.

In January 2008, their daughter, Ella, joined the family. The former couple parted ways in 2018 and officially divorced in October 2019. Patrick has since found love in Australian model Pia Miller.

