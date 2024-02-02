Lauren Sanchez puts on leggy display in micro white mini-dress during celebration with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez pulled out all the stops as she celebrated her friend's birthday wearing a figure-flaunting white dress.

The fiancee of Jeff Bezos dazzled in a white mini-dress which showed off her tanned and toned legs.

She shared a snapshot on Instagram stories and looked radiant as she stood next to the Amazon founder and their other friends.

Lauren wished investor and former talent agent, Michael Kives, a happy birthday and wrote: "You are the life of the party @kives we luv ya."

The couple have had plenty to celebrate recently and rang in the new year with a star-studded 60th birthday bash for Jeff.

Once again, Lauren turned heads with her chosen outfit as she blew everyone away in a Laura Basci red cut-out gown embellished with Swarovski crystals.

She accessorized with a rocket ship bag by Judith Leiber, which cost a whopping $4,995.

It was never going to be a quiet affair when he marked the milestone and he was treated to a "celestial space-age" themed bash thrown by Lauren at their palatial Beverly Hills mansion.

The billionaire's guest list included everyone from Beyonce and Jay-Z, Oprah, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Bill Gates.

While photography was banned at the event, many of the attendees confirmed they were there with posts on social media, including Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Heidi Klum, and Ivanka Trump.

The theme was a nod to Jeff's Blue Origin aerospace company and guests were served an array of different foods from McDonalds (Jeff's first job) to caviar.

On Jeff's birthday on January 12, Lauren wrote a touching message to him on social media that read: "Look who's turning 60! Happy birthday, baby! Today is another day where your laughter fills our home, and that smile of yours lights up every room. Wishing you an abundance of simple joys and quiet moments of happiness.

"May this year be filled with everything you love, from peaceful mornings to joyous celebrations. I hope each day brings you countless reasons to smile, just like you give me a reason to smile every single day. Love you, and happy birthday, my love."

She also shared an adorable childhood photo of Jeff to mark his special day. In the image, Jeff was eating his dinner in a highchair, and a cake with two candles was in front of him.

He proposed to Lauren in 2023, with a stunning diamond ring estimated to be worth over $2 million, while they were aboard his luxurious $500 million superyacht.

He was previously married to novelist Mackenzie Scott for 25 years and they share four children together.

