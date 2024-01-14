Lauren Sánchez praises model son Nikko's step into the spotlight: 'Proud mama'

Lauren Sánchez' son Nikko González, 22, is stepping into the spotlight, and he can count on all the love and support from his mom.

Over the weekend, the former entertainment anchor celebrated not only her fiancé Jeff Bezos' milestone 60th birthday, but also her son's official modeling debut during Milan Fashion Week.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos shares Nikko with former NFL tight end Tony González; she also shares son Evan Whitesell, 17, and daughter Eleanor Whitesell, 16, with Hollywood agent and Endeavor founder Patrick Whitesell, her husband from 2005 to 2019.

WATCH: Lauren Sánchez shows off beautiful kitchen

In honor of Nikko's modeling debut, Lauren took to Instagram with a sweet shout-out, sharing a glimpse of the budding model working the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 menswear show.

In the clip, Nikko's golden tan, buzz cut hair and razor-sharp jawline are on full display, and he is modeling a black, double-breasted blazer with matching trousers, layered over a v-neck t-shirt accessorized with an ornate gold brooch.

"Just a proud mama," Lauren wrote in her caption, adding: "It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love."

Her fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to rave about the special moment, with Kim Kardashian writing: "Yessssssssss!!!!!!!!!!" as singer Jewel added: "Oh my gosh – so cool!! Bravo!"

MORE: Lauren Sanchez showcases her stunning physique in blue bikini as she poses with lookalike sister on lavish holiday

MORE: Lauren Sanchez dances on table in St. Barth's to celebrate lavish 54th birthday with Jeff Bezos

Others followed suit with: "Wow! This is awesome," and: "Wow!!!!! Look at you fly @nikkogzz so proud, so amazing!!!!" as well as: "What a legend! Crushing the catwalk," plus another one of her followers also wrote: "Omg! That's amazing – he is perfect for them."

© Getty Nikko looked dashing in a sleek suit

In anticipation of the show, Lauren was seen sporting several different Dolce & Gabbana looks, including a see-through, monogram ensemble that she wore for Jeff's birthday celebrations in Paris.

MORE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez prepare for an extra special Christmas following big move for family

The mom-of-three also took to Instagram to share a special tribute to the Amazon founder, sharing a throwback of him as a toddler as well as a recent photo of them two.

© Getty Lauren and her son at a basketball game in 2014

She wrote: "Look who's turning 60! Happy birthday, baby!" adding: "Today is another day where your laughter fills our home, and that smile of yours lights up every room. Wishing you an abundance of simple joys and quiet moments of happiness.

"May this year be filled with everything you love, from peaceful mornings to joyous celebrations. I hope each day brings you countless reasons to smile, just like you give me a reason to smile every single day. Love you, and happy birthday, my love."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.