Kate Hudson's 'genderless' co-parenting style with her children's three dads

Aside from being one of Hollywood's best-loved actresses, Kate Hudson is a doting mother of three. The Glass Onion star, 44, has been open about the parenting style she has adopted in raising her sons Bingham, 18, and Ryder, 12, with her respective ex-partners Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, as well as how she is raising her daughter Rani, five, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Fans of the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star will know from the family moments she shares on Instagram that she is the epitome of an accepting and open-minded mother.

The Bride Wars actress has said that with her daughter Rani, she is adopting a "genderless" approach. Speaking in an interview with AOL a year after Rani was born, Kate said: "I think you just raise your kids individually regardless – like a genderless [approach].

"We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as," she continued. "I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds, and her way. It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids' clothes."

The Fool's Gold star went on to say that she is raising Rani to feel liberated and truly herself. "That is, to me, where contentment and happiness lie," she admitted. "Not feeling tied down. Being okay saying, 'No.' Feeling secure and safe in yourself and your family and your relationship. When you create that safe haven, nothing else really matters."

Kate has created a blended family with her three children and fiancé Danny. The Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon star told The Sunday Times: "It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we're killing it. The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

The mother-of-three has reflected publicly on her experience of harmoniously co-parenting with three fathers. When it comes to her 20-year-old son Ryder, Kate has said that she "just need[s] to check in once in a while" since he is now a college student.

Meanwhile, she has said that she "couldn't have asked for a better co-parent" in Matt Bellamy when it comes to raising Bing. She explained the relationship she has built with Chris and Matt to ensure they can bring up their boys in a healthy way.

"For me, it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explained. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

In touching Father's Day posts, Kate has opened up about the respect she has for her fiancé Danny as the father of their adorable five-year-old daughter. In 2023 she paid tribute to Rani's dad, saying: "Lucky lady has the most amazing father. I am so grateful to witness such a beautiful bond."

Kate offered fans an insight into her close bond with little Rani on Instagram when she was hosting a party and her then-three-year-old was the life and soul of the party and didn't want to go to bed. She recalled: "Last night I let Rani have some adult party time and at bedtime, she wailed (not cried, wailed!) 'I DON'T WANT TO MISS A PARTY, MAMA.'"

She explained how she nobly handled the situation, saying: "I of course validated her feelings and affirmed her feelings because I empathize and deeply understand." Kate confessed: "A family that parties together… keeps partying together."