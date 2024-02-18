Jennifer Hudson's son David, 14, has a very unique name for his famous mom

Jennifer Hudson has a close bond with her only son David Daniel Otunga Jr., who she shares with her ex-fiancé, David Otunga.

The EGOT winner was supported by the 14-year-old on Friday when she took part in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and just days before, she revealed the rather endearing name he refers to her by, during a conversation on her chat show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The singer was talking on February 14's episode with guest Coco Jones, who opened up about her close relationship with her mom, Javonda Jones, who was Coco's plus one at the Grammys.

Talking about their striking similarities, Jennifer said to Coco: "People are convinced your mom is your me maker, as my son calls me his me maker... your mom is your me maker, you look exactly like her."

Jennifer and David are indeed incredibly similar, and this hasn't gone unnoticed by fans. Whenever the singer posts photos of her only child on Instagram, she's met with many comments observing just how much the pair look alike.

Jennifer Hudson revealed on February 14's episode of her show the unique name her son calls her

Not only does David look just like his mom, but the teen is also showing signs of following in her footsteps too. During a previous interview on the Today Show, Jennifer described the joy of seeing "how creative" her son already was.

"That made me more confident... He has a good ear. And he's a little performer," she added.

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Hudson with her son David

David no doubt has a strong bond with his mom's new partner, Common, too, given how close the mother-son duo are. The singer has largely kept her relationship with Common out of the spotlight, but the pair confirmed their romance in January.

On January 22, Common appeared on his girlfriend's chat show, where the pair decided to confirm their relationship. "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common," the chat show host started, before asking her boyfriend: "I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

© Instagram Jennifer and David look so alike

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

Common was also quizzed that same month about his relationship with the singer during a chat on Today with Hoda & Jenna. He was asked by hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager whether he thought the singer could be "the one" and whether or not marriage was on the cards.

© Getty Images The singer with her boyfriend Common

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," the rapper responded. "I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is," he said.

On going public with their relationship, he told the hosts: "We had a little fun and it's great to be on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'. I felt like, man, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are? And it felt good."

