Strictly Come Dancing tour host Janette Manrara has shared the sweetest videos with her Instagram fans, showing the long-awaited moment she returned home to her family.

The star, who also co-hosts Strictly: It Takes Two with singer Fleur East, posted a clip of her dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec lovingly waiting for Janette with baby Lyra in his arms, her little hand raised by daddy to wave at her mum.

Janette wrote: "When mami arrived, they were there waiting for me. My heart."

WATCH: Janette Manrara celebrates homecoming with baby Lyra

In a second clip, we see cutie-pie Lyra in her bouncy chair as her proud mum says: "Who is six months old today? You are!" and the baby girl makes the sweetest giggle as Janette tickles her. What a special Sunday evening for the happy family of three.

Earlier in the day, Janette gave an emotional update to her social media followers after wrapping the final show.

Speaking in the sweet video, she shared: "I'm coming home!!!! I get to celebrate 6 months with you in my life today! Cannot wait to hold you in my arms. When they say time flies, it really does! I love you my beautiful Lyra," she enthused alongside a cute snap of her smiling daughter.

"You are my everything and life has become the most incredible adventure now having you in it. I love you and your ati @aljazskorjanec with all my heart and soul."

© Instagram Janette with baby Lyra

The tour took Janette to Sheffield and Newcastle-upon-Tyne before heading to Glasgow this past weekend. For weeks, the mum-of-one has toured the country with the Strictly cast while Aljaz and Lyra remained at their Manchester home, although they have visited Janette on the road.

© David M. Benett Janette and Aljaz

On one visit to see, Lyra even appeared on stage with her famous mum. Janette wrote of the exciting visit: "Such a beautiful moment having Lyra [rose emoji] and @aljazskorjanec come to visit and get on stage w/ me.

"I was pregnant w/ her all of the @strictlycomedancinglive last year, so it was quite a full circle moment to have her on stage. I miss them both, but so thrilled to show her one day how much mami loved doing what she did and how wonderful it is to bring so much joy to those who come watch. Feeling very blessed."

The couple, who welcomed Lyra in July last year, were over the moon when Janette fell pregnant naturally just as they prepared to start their IVF journey.