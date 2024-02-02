Janette Manrara's baby Lyra is Aljaz's doppelganger with unruly hair

Janette Manrara, 40, and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, 33, have been spoiling their fans with photos of baby Lyra, and while many have wondered which parent she takes after, the latest photo has settled the debate.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz shared a heart-melting photo of doting mother Janette enjoying a special bonding moment with their daughter, who was born in July 2023. Sitting on the sofa in a pair of shorts and a slouchy jumper, the Strictly: It Takes Two host had her back to the camera and rested Lyra on her legs.

© Instagram The Strictly star was pictured relaxing on the sofa with her smiling daughter

Dressed in a polka-dot babygrow with a green bib and a daisy dummy clip, Lyra turned toward the camera with a small smile on her face, big dark eyes watching her dad behind the camera and an unruly mop of brunette hair.

"Days like this," wrote Aljaz and Janette commented the same, while his followers quickly commented on the father-daughter resemblance.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz are enjoying being reunited as a family following Janette's tour

The couple are clearly soaking up some precious family time after Janette returned home from her tour with the Strictly cast, which saw her visit Sheffield, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Glasgow while Aljaz and Lyra remained at their Manchester home. See the sweet family reunion...

While Janette had visits from her husband and daughter, she seemed delighted to be permanently reunited with them earlier this week. Sharing a smiling snap of Lyra in bed, she gushed: "I'm coming home!!!! I get to celebrate 6 months with you in my life today! Cannot wait to hold you in my arms. When they say time flies, it really does! I love you my beautiful Lyra.

"You are my everything and life has become the most incredible adventure now having you in it. I love you and your ati @aljazskorjanec with all my heart and soul."

The couple previously opened up to HELLO! about preparing to start IVF treatment before falling pregnant naturally.

© Instagram Fans have commented on the family resemblance between Aljaz and Lyra

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came," said Janette in 2023.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'Ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"

She later admitted she had a "magical" birth during an appearance on Loose Women with Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Olivia Attwood Dack, and Linda Robson. After meditating, she said: "We were dancing, we were singing, there was so much joy in the air. It was such a birthday celebration!"

